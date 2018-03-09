American security software company McAfee has acquired the Canadian VPN services provider TunnelBear. No financial details of the deal have been disclosed, but McAfee has said that it plans to incorporate TunnelBear’s tech into its own VPN service Safe Connect. TunnelBear...
Disney has roped in Jon Favreau, known to the viewers as Happy Hogan from the Iron Man movies and Spider Man: Homecoming, to write and executive produce a live-action Star Wars TV series. This series will be available on Disney’s upcoming...
Right on time, Netflix has released the season two of its critically acclaimed Jessica Jones TV series. Available in full, the season two consists of 13 episodes. For those of you hearing about Jessica Jones for the first time, the TV...
Continuing with its trend of getting the Alpha version of next major Android release out in March, Google on Wednesday announced the launch of the first Android P developer preview. The company is hoping that this preview will allow the app...
Google’s messaging app strategy maybe hotchpotch, but that hasn’t stopped the company from adding new features to the existing products. The company on Wednesday announced that it will now allow the Duo app users to send video messages to their contacts...
Facebook has announced that the Messenger Lite app users will finally be able to make video calls. The Messenger Lite is a version of the Facebook Messenger aimed at low-end hardware and consumers living in regions with poor data connectivity. Until...
After launching the Mi LED Smart TV 4 last month in India, Chinese tech upstart Xiaomi has added another smart TV to its portfolio in the country. The company on Wednesday introduced the Mi LED Smart TV 4A in the Indian...
Google Lens is finally losing the Pixel exclusivity and moving to other phones. The search giant on Tuesday announced that it has started rolling out Google Lens support to phones running on Android Oreo. It will be available on iOS in...
With the season two of Jessica Jones just days away, Netflix has started ramping up the hype for the second season of Luke Cage. The streaming service on Tuesday released the first teaser for the new season and revealed the release...
Google is testing a new chat feature in its payments app Tez in India. The company recently started rolling out chat support to select users in the country, who are using the latest version of Tez on their mobile devices. The...