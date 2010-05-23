Update Nexus One to Android 2.2 Froyo now manually (Update)
Some people do not stop until they find the solution. Few folks found the official link for Android 2.2 update designed for Nexus One.
If your Nexus One has not got Android 2.2 update, and you can not wait longer the reap in Froyo benefits, Head over to this link and download the update. However their is the catch, it only works if you have a “non-rooted stock ERE27 system” Nexus One.
Directions:
If you are on a completely stock ERD79 device (including stock recovery image), you can use the official ERE27 update (this is the same as the OTA update). Just download it, put it on the SD card named update.zip, launch recovery (power on with volume down held), press power and volume up when the warning triangle icon appears then select ‘apply update.zip’.
If you do not have a “non-rooted stock ERE27 system” Nexus One, then there is another way for you. Head over here to know more.
Update: Google has removed the update.
Hey u guys r the best did it and messing around and it working perfect thanks guys
this link is no more working.. can any one suggest other option….. plz
@Viren Try this mirror http://www.multiupload.com/XUXZMP1ZM8
Looks like Google removed that link after the leak.
Could you upload it again? The 10person limit has been reached.
@ Hector,
This has been uploaded on multiple sites, so if you scroll down on the download page, you will find six more download links.
isn’t any working for u?