Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy 3 now available in India for Rs 12,000
Samsung’s Android powered Galaxy series of phones are invading every country. How can India be left behind, and surely Indians are a happy lot from this invasion.
After original Galaxy, Galaxy Spica, Galaxy I899, and Galaxy S, Samsung Galaxy 3 is here in India. Yes, we are first to break this good news. This Android powered phone will replace Galaxy Spica from the market, which seems to be out of stock everywhere for last 1-2 months. Many of the AndroidOS.in readers have been dropping us emails in this regard.
An official announcement on Galaxy 3 launch can be expected anytime next week. Samsung i5801 aka Galaxy 3 comes with Android 2.1 on-board with Touchwiz 3.0 UI on the top. Specifications include 3.2 inch touchscreen, 3.2 MP camera, 667 Mhz processor, 170 Mb of internal memory, SD card support upto 32 GB, DLNA support, 1500mAh battery, Wi-fi and 3G stuff.
The smartphone will also come pre-loaded with Social Hub, ThinkFree office suit, Layar, Swype, Facebook and Youtube apps along with Google Mobile services.
The smartphone has been priced at MRP of Rs 13,000 but it is selling at online retailers like Flipkart and Univercell under Rs 12,000. So, you can expect it to buy it for the same price anywhere in India.
which is processor it is using i know its 667 Mhz processor but is qualcom ?
what about ROM and RAM it just say internal memory ?
whats the difference between them ?
@imnhand,
Processor will be samsung’s own, as they make processor themselves.
Internal memory is ROM and I am not sure about RAM, it must be somewhere in 128-256 MB.
do any one have the shop address where ss galaxy 3 -i5801 is avalible
U can purchase Samsung Galaxy 3 i5801 from any E-zone shop
in hyderabad
I M CONFUSED AS HTC MAGIC MOBILE IS GOOD ONE OR SAMSUNG GALAXY 3 i5801….PLS……..WELL KNOWLEDGE PEOPLE GIVE SOME ADVISE WHICH ONE I SELECT IN BOTH