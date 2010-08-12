Notion Ink Adam – Launch dates, Models, Pricing, Adam 2 and beyond
Lots of details to share right now. Folks over Slashgear have all the credit for these neat pieces of information.
First about pricing:
We have all been waiting for this. Notion Ink will launch four versions of Adam. NVIDIA’s Tegra 2 is common in all but there will be Pixel Qi and LCD models and a choice of WiFi-only or WiFi and 3G.
LCD version will cost $399 for the WiFi-only and $449 for the 3G model, while the Pixel Qi version will cost $449 for the WiFi-only and $498 for the 3G model. Talks are still underway, so we can expect a further cut of $25 per model.
Launch Dates:
Another key part. Everyone is saying they want Adam, but when can we get it?
Manufacturing set to begin in early November, taking all the certifications and legal formalities, there’s a November 2010 to January 2011 window in which the Adam could be launched.
Notion Ink expects to release Adam in the US first, so Indian launch will only be 1-2 weeks later. Very bad Notion Ink, launch it in India first 😛 .
Then comes the turn of other countries; the exact details are unknown right now. There will be an online ordering system in place for International shipping.
After Adam:
Ohh.. Adam is not launched and we are talking of ‘what after Adam’. Well Notion Ink is ready with the plan of Adam 2. Adam 2 is expected to use unannounced Tegra 3 chipset and Android 3.0; There is a tentative launch timeframe of Q2 to Q3 2011 of Adam 2. Another device named Notion Ink ‘Eve’ is also in pipeline. No details about that right now.