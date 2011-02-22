Best Android Apps for Cricket World Cup 2011
To keep a constant eye on 14 of the best cricket playing nations and their battle in the World Cup arena, we bring to you 4 of the best Android Cricket apps. Take a look…
CricScoreDroid: The app shows current cricket matches with live scores, results and fixtures. Other features include Audio Commentary and home screen widget. It is available for free in Android Market.
ESPNcricinfo: The standout features of the app include a dedicated World Cup section, an enhanced live game experience, easy personalization options and Push alerts. It also includes a ‘Lean back’ mode where you can place your pocket android on your table and follow live scores throughout a busy work day. Application is available for free in Android Market.
Xplore WC2011: This HCL app has three major sections. First one is related to Matches and the information related to them, second is Teams and players, and the last one is venues. However, it misses on live match scores. To download, just search “Xplore WC2011” in the Android Market.
Appli’s Cricket World Cup app: It covers live cricket news, scores and commentary to tailor-made reminders and notifications. Interestingly, app also embraces social media, recognizing how for the first time Twitter feeds and Facebook debates can add vital layers to the Cricket World Cup. Android Market Link.
You have missed out one great app i.e cricket live!
https://market.android.com/details?id=eriwssel.ericricket