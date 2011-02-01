Best Android phones in India [Feb 2011]
It has been quite some time since we last compiled the list of best Android devices in India. To make it easier for our readers, we will be dividing our list into three categories – High-end, Mid-range, and Budget Android smartphones.
Currently, there are over 40 Android smartphones available in Indian market with prices ranging from 32K to 6K INR. Now, that is HUGE number and sometimes it is hard to find the best device in a fixed budget. So let’s try to make things easy for you.
Best High-End Android Smartphones in India:
Starting from the high-end Android devices, this category has the truly rocking phones with some great specifications. We have included phone with prices between 21,000 and 30,000 INR.
- HTC Desire HD: 1 GHz processor with 8 MP camera, 4.3 inch display and Android 2.2 with HTC Sense. Priced around Rs 27,000.
- HTC Desire Z: 800 Mhz processor, 5 MP camera, 3.7 inch display and Android 2.2 with HTC Sense. Desire Z has a huge dev community. Priced around Rs 25,500.
- Samsung Galaxy S: 1 Ghz processor, 5 MP camera with front facing cam, 4 inch display, and Android 2.2 with Touchwiz. Although it is out of stock at most of the places, we are expecting more stocks with Super Clear LCD in February.
- Dell Streak: 1 Ghz processor, 5 MP camera with VGA front facing cam, 5 inch display, Android 2.2 with Stage UI. It may be a little big for some, but you can fine with using headsets more often it is great. Priced around Rs 30,000.
Best Mid-Range Android Smartphones in India:
Coming to mid-range devices, this category might not having rocking specifications like high end phones, but still they are enough in making your Android experience memorable. We have included phones between prices Rs 14,000 and Rs 20,999 in this category.
- HTC Desire: 1 Ghz processor, 3.7 inch SLCD display, 5 MP camera and Android 2.2 with HTC Sense. Desire was one of high end phone, but due to price drop is reached in the budget of people looking for mid-range devices. It is priced around Rs 21,000 in the retail market; a little bargain can help.
- Motorola Defy: Launched recently; 3.7 inch display, 5 MP, 800 MHz processor, and Android 2.1 [Froyo coming later this year]. Priced around 18,000 INR.
- Motorola Milestone: 3.7 inch display, 5 MP camera, 550 Mhz processor, and Android 2.1 [Froyo coming next month]. Priced around 20,000 INR in retail market.
- Dell XCD35: Rebranded ZTE Blade, it is a great phone with awesome dev community. 3.5 inch display, 600 Mhz processor, 3 MP camera, and Android 2.1. Priced around 14,500 INR
HTC Legend: 3.2 inch display, 600 Mhz processor, 5 MP camera, and Android 2.2 with HTC Sense. Priced around 18,000 in the market.
Best Entry-level Android phones in India:
Coming last to the best Android smartphones for the budget conscious users, we have included best smartphone priced below Rs 12,999.
- Huawei Ideos: 2.8 inch capacitive display, 3.2 MP camera, 528 processor, and Android 2.2. Priced around 8K in the market.
- LG Optimus One: 3.2 inch display, 600 Mhz processor, 3 MP camera and Android 2.2. Priced around 11,500 INR
- Samsung Galaxy 3: Android 2.1 with Touchwiz 3.0, 3.2 inch touchscreen, 3.2 MP camera, and 667 Mhz processor. Priced around 11,000 INR.
- Samsung Galaxy 551: 667MHz processor, 3.2-inch display, 3MP camera, and Android 2.2 with Touchwiz. Priced around 12,500 INR.
