Best Apps for Motorola Atrix
Motorola Atrix will hit the stores in just four days. To keep up your excitement for the gadget, we bring to you a list of essential apps (in alphabetical order), which will make your Atrix experience even better.
Adobe Reader: The free app lets you view, zoom and perform other basic interactions with PDF and other documents, directly on your phone.
Astro File Manager: One thing the Android OS lacks is a solid way to navigate your SD card to find files, but no worries Astro File Manager is a great free addition to any Android device. The interface is extremely basic, it allows you to explore your SD card, move, rename, delete and back up files while on the go.
Blogger: Start blogging on the go with the official Blogger app! Publish posts with pictures, labels and location information. Also, if you have multiple accounts or blogs, you can easily switch between them.
Double twist player: DoubleTwist Player is the best all-in-one music, radio and video app. It finds all the music on your phone and syncs music and video with the free doubleTwist app on PC.
Evernote: From notes to ideas to snapshots to recordings, put everything into Evernote. It will all instantly synchronize from your phone to the Web to your PC.
Fring: Download FringOut to access cheap phone calls to any number in the world! This is easier than any other SIP and way cheaper than other services like Skype.
Fruit Ninja: The addictive gameplay is the original and the best slasher on Android! Smack down across the screen to slash the fruit like a true ninja warrior. With three games modes in single player, the app will keep you coming back for even higher scores.
Google Goggles: This app uses image recognition technology to recognize objects and return relevant search results. It identifies products, famous landmarks, storefronts, artwork, and popular images found online. Goggles can translate words in English, French, Italian, German & Spanish. Goggles can extract contact information from business cards.
Google Reader: Follow and share all your favourite sites, blogs, and more, all in one place. The Google Reader app syncs with the web version, so all your reading lists are always up to date. The app has lately been updated with features like “Unread count widget”, “News ticker widget”, “Mark previous as read” and “Bug fixes”.
Google Translate: An application that translate between about 100 language pairs with Google’s translation service.
Google Voice: Place calls and send text messages showing your Google number. Listen to voicemail and read transcripts. Currently only available in the US.
Kindle for Android: The Kindle book reader helps in taking your entire library (and a bookstore) with you wherever you are. Search and preview titles, download entire books, and read them on-demand. Amazon’s Kindle for Android comes with a tweakable reader, so you can change font size, background color, bookmarks and everything else to make for a comfortable reading experience.
Mapquest: This app provides a decent Google maps alternative with free Turn-by-turn Navigation. Other app features include Voice Search, Map Toolbar, Walking & Driving Directions and Live Traffic Flow/Incidents.
Pandora Radio: Pandora radio is a free personalized radio service that streams music on your phone.
Start with the name of one of your favorite artists, songs or classical composers and Pandora will create a “station” that plays their music and more music like it.
PressReader : PressReader Android version brings more than 1,700 newspapers and magazines from 93 countries. While the application itself is free, you will need to pay for the newspaper/periodicals that you read on the app.
Skype: Make free Skype-to-Skype calls, and call phones at Skype rates on the move
Swype: It provides a faster and easier way to input text on any screen. The technology enables users to input words at over 40 words per minute. As it is not available in the Market, you will have to download it here.