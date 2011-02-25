How to install Froyo ROM from CyanogenMod on Spice MI300, Motorola XT5
Commtiva Z71 is a touchscreen Android smartphone manufactured by Commtiva and released in India under two names by Spice and Motorola – Spice Mi-300, Motorola Quench XT5. Neither of the manufactures are ever going to release the FroYo update for the smartphone, but thanks to the Android developers community we have some alternatives.
CyanogenMod team officially supports Commtiva Z71, so the smartphone gets regular ROM updates. These custom ROMS will work on Spice MI-300 and Motorola Quench XT5 perfectly, as they are the same phones with different brand names.
// DO THE FOLLOWING AT YOUR OWN RISK.
How to put CyanogenMod 6.1 on Spice MI-300 or Motorola XT5
- Root your phone with Universal Androot [Download].
– Place the downloaded .apk in your SD card and install it. In case it says installation blocked, go to settings–>applications and then check UNKNOWN SOURCES then try to install to install the app again.
– Once you have installed the app launch it and click permanent root.
- 2. Backup your current phone state.
– Download an app called “Rom Manager” from market, download the free version. You will find an option called “Flash Clockwork Recovery”, click on that, then a popup menu comes up asking the model of the phone you are currently using select “Commtiva Z71”. The above selection will download Clockwork recovery and flash it with your current recovery. Use Clockwork recovery 2.5.1.0 version only.
– Now, open RomManager and click on “Backup Current ROM”.
- 3. Flash CyanogenMod version:
– Download the latest mod version 6.1 from HERE and place it in the root of your SD card.
– Using the Rom Manager —-> Open Rom Manager app and click on “Install ROM from SD Card” then select the .zip file that you have downloaded just now. Then a menu pops up asking you to “Wipe Data and Cache” select that. It is very necessary to perform the Wipe.
- 4. Install Google Apps:
– Download Google Apps for 6.1 from HERE.
– Using the Rom Manager —-> Open Rom Manager app and click on “Install ROM from SD Card” then select the Google Apps .zip file that you have downloaded just now.
Please visit the CyanogenMod Wiki for step-by-step installation walkthroughs and tons of other useful information.
Namaste! Recently picked up my first Android handset here in Australia (Motorola XT5) and promptly rooted it (using z4root) and installed CyanogenMod 7 RC1. Loving it so far but one thing I have noticed is that the battery drains REALLY fast. This seems to be a known issue with CyanogenMOD on Z71 based handsets so be aware :]
why after i do the last step no.4, my phone cannot start the cyanogen mod at all..??
Tested and works.
Thanks!
Just did a successful update from 2.1 to 2.3.. coolness