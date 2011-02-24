Spice Mobile launches entry-level MI-310 in India – Exclusive
February 24, 2011 India 0 Comments
Spice Mobile has silently launched the entry level Android smartphone Mi-310 in India. A successor to previously launched MI 300, the smartphone features Android 2.2 and 3.15 inch HVGA capacitive touchscreen with 320 x 480 resolution.
The specifications are in-line with other entry-level smartphones in the market, Spice Mi 310 features 2MP camera, 1200 mAh battery, Wi-Fi, HSDPA, Trackpad, aGPS, FM, and T-Flash card support upto 16 GB. Spice has priced it at an attractive INR 7500, which will surely get a lot of budget buyers.
Spice has pre-loaded applications like Ibibo, Nimbuzz, Naukri.com, OI Notepad, Spice Gang, and Wapedia along with the usual Google Apps suite.