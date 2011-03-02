DroidDream malware invades Android Market; over 50 apps infected
Malware DroidDream is turning out to be a nightmare for Android users. More and more apps are being detected of being infected with this malware. Droid Dream contains exploit code that can root a user’s device as well code that can send sensitive information (IMEI and IMSI) from the phone to a remote server. There is another APK hidden inside the code, which can steal additional sensitive data.
Apps launched with developer names “Kingmall2010?, “we20090202?, and “Myournet” have been pulled back from the Android Market after it was found that they enclose DroidDream.
As of now, more than fifty apps are reported to have been infected with DroidDream including the earlier reported Super Guitar Solo, and others like Photo Editor, Super Ringtone Maker etc.
Full List of Infected Apps:
- Falling Down
- Super Guitar Solo
- Super History Eraser
- Photo Editor
- Super Ringtone Maker
- Super Sex Positions
- Hot Sexy Videos
- Chess
- ????_Falldown
- Hilton Sex Sound
- Screaming Sexy Japanese Girls
- Falling Ball Dodge
- Scientific Calculator
- Dice Roller
- ????
- Advanced Currency Converter
- App Uninstaller
- ????_PewPew
- Funny Paint
- Spider Man
- ???
- Bowling Time
- Advanced Barcode Scanner
- Supre Bluetooth Transfer
- Task Killer Pro
- Music Box
- Sexy Girls: Japanese
- Sexy Legs
- Advanced File Manager
- Magic Strobe Light
- ??????
- ????Panzer Panic
- ????Mr. Runner
- ??????
- Advanced App to SD
- Super Stopwatch & Timer
- Advanced Compass Leveler
- Best password safe
- ???
- ????
- Finger Race
- Piano
- Bubble Shoot
- Advanced Sound Manager
- Magic Hypnotic Spiral
- Funny Face
- Color Blindness Test
- Tie a Tie
- Quick Notes
- Basketball Shot Now
- Quick Delete Contacts
- Omok Five in a Row
- Super Sexy Ringtones
- ?????
- ?????
- ????
