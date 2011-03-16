Samsung Galaxy S II India launch next month; Galaxy Tab 10.1 soon
Well, the headline says it all. Samsung today confirmed on Twitter that it will launch Samsung Galaxy S II in India next month. It however did not give a fixed launch date, but considering company’s track record in the country, we are pretty confident to see Galaxy S II next month.
Remember, India was first of the few countries to see the launch of original Galaxy S, as well as the recently launched Galaxy Ace, Pop, and Fit phones.
Samsung also revealed in another tweet that Galaxy Tab 10.1 will also land in India soon, but did not give a timeframe.
Coming back to Galaxy S II, this super-thin Android beauty comes with Android 2.3 Gingerbread, Dual core processor, 4.27 inch Super AMOLED Plus display, Android 2.3 with Touchwiz 4.0, 8.49mm thick, 8 megapixel primary camera with 1080p video capture and 2 megapixel front cam. There is no word on which dual core processor it will have in India; Samsung Exynos or nVIDIA Tegra 2.
Samsung Galaxy S2 full specifications
- Android 2.3 Gingerbread operating system with TouchWiz user interface
- Software integrations like Social Hub, Music Hub, Readers Hub, Games Hub, as well as a number of enterprise features
- Bluetooth 3.0, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, NFC, 3G
- 1650 mAh removable battery
- 16GB of internal storage with microSD card slot (supports upto 32GB)
- 1GHz dual-core processor
- 4.27-inch 480x800p Super AMOLED Plus screen
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash, 2MP selfie camera
thanks .. I was visiting this blog everyday just for this news .. finally my dream device is launching in India .. just concerned about whats going to be the price
finally the waiting time is been reduced but still its good news though …………! thanks
man,I’ve been waiting like crazy for the tab-II,bt Samsung is just isn’t releasing,even if it were available by shipping it in India I would have bought it the 1st day,aaah !!!!!!!
can any buddy will tell me when samsung galaxy tab 2 10.1 is gonna launch in india plz let me now yaar i am waiting for a long time
@Gaurav It hasn’t been launched in any country till now. Wait for another month or two for it to reach India.
hey guys i got dell streak its really amazing i will use it untill i got samsung tab2