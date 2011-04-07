Creative ZiiO 7, ZiiO 10 debut in India for 18K, 22K
Creative has launched its FroYo powered tablets in India today. Available in two screen sizes of 7 and 10 inches, Creative ZiiO will be available for INR 17,999 and INR 21,999 respectively for 8 GB versions.
With the release of the Pure Wireless Entertainment range of devices, we have brought personal entertainment beyond the confines of a single room to the entire house. We have effectively given consumers a new freedom to enjoy their music, movies and casual games wirelessly throughout the home without being deskbound to a large console or game-station,” said Ernest Sim, Regional Sales Manager for the Indian Subcontinent at Creative.
Ziio tablets were first announced back in November last year and have recently got the Android 2.2 updates. Both Creative Ziio 7 and 10 run on 1GHz ARM Cortex-A8 processor and range of audio and video codec support.
Other Specifications:
– Bluetooth 2.1 EDR (with apt-X and A2DP)
– Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g capable
– X-Fi Audio Enhancements (X-Fi Crystalizer, X-Fi Expand)
– Audio Supported: MP3, AAC, WMA9, FLAC, OGG, ADPCM, MIDI, WAV, Audible Format 4
– Video Supported: H.264, MPEG4, WMV9, MJPEG, MOV, AVI, MKV
– HD Video-Out (HDMI-Out)
– Photo Supported: JPG, BMP, PNG
– Front facing camera
– Built-in Mic
– Built-in Speaker (stereo)
– Accelerometer
– Playtime: Up to 25 hrs (MP3), up to 5 hrs (video)
– microSD (7-inch) / SD (10-inch) card slot (up to 32GB)
– Weight: 400g (7-inch version); 650g (10-inch version)
Tablets looking attractive! price is also affordable..
Wht abt aftr sel servic in pune?