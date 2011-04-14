Dell Streak 7 goes on sale in United Kingdom
Dell today announced that it has started selling Android powered tablet Streak 7 in United Kingdom. The version on sale in UK is WiFi only, and company hasn’t stated anything on the availability of 3G variant.
Dell Streak 7 is available starting today for £299 including VAT and delivery at Dell’s UK website. Streak 7 was first announced at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this January and its 4G version has been on sale with T-Mobile’s network in US, with WiFi version awaited.
Powered by Android 2.2 aka FroYo, Dell Streak 7 will surely be a letdown for many but the price may entice others. Other features of the tablet include 7 inch display with a disappointing resolution of 800×480, 1.3MP Fixed Focus front camera, 5MP Auto Focus with Flash rear camera, 16GB of Internal Storage and 2780 mAh battery.
Dell Streak 7 comes with company’s own Stage UI, which has got mixed reviews. Company to yet to announce anything about the possibility of Honeycomb update for Streak 7, while it is already working on 10 inch Android tablet with Honeycomb. The tablet codenamed Gallo is expected to be launched in June in select markets.
Streak 7 Launch in other countries:
We expect that company will soon start shipping the tablet in other countries too, but hasn’t made anything official as of now.