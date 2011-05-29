Asus Eee Pad Transformer Android 3.1 update coming tomorrow [Review, Download Link]
May 29, 2011 Android Updates 0 Comments
As we reported earlier that Asus is going to push the Android 3.1 update to Eee Pad Transformer tomorrow i.e. May 30. The update is going to fix several bugs, improve performance and even enable some new functionality like widget resizing, and more like Movies app [only in US]. We will be posting the full changelog as soon as Asus makes it available.
So, you have heard it that update is coming tomorrow, but if you cannot wait – here is the download link of the leaked update and a quick guide for you.
- Download it from here [220MB]
- Place the downloaded file to SD Card for your Eee Pad Transformer
- Power Off the tablet
- Press Vol Down and Power On at the same time. You will get the ROM Boot screen, which will ask you to press Vol Up to start the update process.
- Press Vol Up
- Wait until the process finishes
- Reboot, and you will soon get an update notification for Dock Firmware, download and update that too and you are good to go.
Anand Lal Shimpi from AnandTech, who got the update earlier than everyone else, has posted a quick video review. [Full review of the update here]