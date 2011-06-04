All about data offers from Tata Docomo with Android phones in India
In the recent times, many telecom operators in India have started provided data offers, if you buy a smartphone with their SIM card. In the same series, Tata Docomo has some cool data offers for 14 Android devices available in India.
How does Tata Docomo Smartpicks work?
You can buy any of the below mentioned smartphones from Tata Docomo outlets and telecom operator will give the data offer with the Tata Docomo number associated with it. These smartphones will not be SIM-locked but the offer will only work the number given at the time of purchase.
You can find more about the offers and phones below.
Data Offers for Prepaid and Postpaid:
On Tata DOCOMO 2G:
- 3 GB data with 90 days validity [prepaid] or 1GB data per month for 3 months [postpaid]
- 300 Local On-Net mins [prepaid] or 100 On-Net min per month for 3 months [postpaid]
On Tata Docomo 3G
- 3 GB data with 90 days validity [prepaid] or 1GB data per month for 3 months [postpaid]
- 30mins video calling valid for 90 days [prepaid] or 10mins video calling per month for 3 months [postpaid]
- 3 Hours of Mobile TV valid for 90 days [prepaid] or [postpaid]
Supported devices from different manufacturers:
Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Ace, Samsung Galaxy 551
Sony Ericsson: Xperia Arc, Xperia Play, Xperia X10, Xperia X10 Mini, Xperia X10 Mini Pro, Xperia X8
HTC: HTC Desire
LG: LG Optimus Me, LG Optimus One, LG GT540
Acer: Liquid Ferrari Edition, Liquid Metal
Dell: Dell Streak
For more visit Tata Docomo Smartpicks here.
dear gaurav shukla
i always read your posts and comments with interest
i had bought Motorola XT720 in india about 10 months back….i want to install Froyo on it since it will improve its functionality dramatically..Dexters method appears not to work since it is based on UK ROM….can you suggest someone in and around Mumbai who can do it for me ?
money is not a problem
thanks