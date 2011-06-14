Samsung Galaxy S II Review [India Edition]
Ever Since Samsung Galaxy S II was announced, it had become one of the most anticipated Android smartphones of all times. I have never seen such interest in any other Android device till now and why not – Samsung Galaxy S2 comes with the best hardware and software possible right now in the market. Well, how does all that add up, does SGS II stand up to those great expectations? You will find out in the review below.
Package Contents:
Samsung Galaxy S II, Battery, Travel Charger, Ear Buds, Headset, microUSB data cable, Leather Pouch and Quick start guide.
Price: INR 30,999
Specifications:
Samsung Galaxy S II Review:
Hardware:
Let’s first talk about the build quality of the Galaxy S II. It is a solid thin yet big smartphone, which most you might find it quite large in your palm. Apart from the flimsy battery cover and the placement of microSD card slot – I don’t really have a problem with its build quality. Everything is neat and done to perfection by Samsung. Now, coming back to the two problems –battery cover is a big issue, it is fragile and whenever I am planning to remove it for something – the fear of breaking it pops up my mind. The placement of microSD card slot is another issue as you need to take the battery out each time you switch SD card.
The Samsung Galaxy S II is 8.49mm thick, which makes it the thinnest smartphone one can buy outside Japan, where NEC Medias rules with 7.7 mm thickness. Most of the material used on the sides and back of the display is of plastic. As expected, Samsung has used Gorilla Glass over its Super AMOLED Plus display. The presence of Gorilla Glass saves your display from everyday scratches and even occasional accidents. It also saves you the cost of a screen protector, but many of you might want extra precautions, which is not a bad idea. This sheet of glass also covers the capacitive buttons, the sensors and the front Cam on the top of the screen. The only disruptions on the front of the SGSII are the home button and the earpiece.
These capacitive back and menu buttons are backlit, but go off very soon. That did bug me. They should go dark only when the display goes on sleep. [Sleep timing can be changed]. The menu capacitive button also works as the search button when pressed longer.
On the left side, there is a volume rocker, and other side you will find the power on/off button. Sides are clean and sleek. Yes, dedicated camera button is a miss by Samsung again, and might bug some of you. On the top of SGS2 is the 3.5 mm headset jack and at the bottom is the mic and the microUSB/Charging/HDMI port. On the back is the expected 8MP rear camera with flash.
Last point for now in hardware, SGS II is unbelievably light and without battery it was almost like feather weight in my hand :P. Samsung has put in serious work to make its weigh so less with all these features tucked in.
Display:
The Super AMOLED Plus is awesome, as you would expect. Viewing angles are nice, color pops out clearly and I didn’t find the yellow tint problem in the lower part of the display. With 4.27 inch display size, Samsung has a lot of room to play with and it had used it effectively in messages, phone, and music apps.
Display comes with 800 x 480 resolution, which might not be the highest of the resolution but personally I don’t care. That little more resolution is not going to make or break the phone. Everything is sharp as it is supposed to be and users are not deprived of anything because of this resolution.
Color output on SGS2 Display:
Processor Performance:
Samsung Galaxy S II comes with a 1.2 GHz Exynos dual core processor and its power is literary visible in the normal phone actions. While playing games or working with phone apps, everything just works like a charm, I personally hate all the waiting while opening big apps or loading time in games, but thanks to the processor in Galaxy S II, I no longer have to wait.
In the daily chores, SGS2 will not test your patience. As I have already said that I am not a big fan of numbers personally, but it is my duty to point out that SGS II gets some great results with benchmarking apps. Starting from the well known Quadrant and Linpack to Smartbench and Nenamark, Galaxy S II gives you the best results.
While many of you might argue about the need for a dual core smartphones, when 1 GHz single core phones work just fine, but trust me – I have been using HTC’s myTouch 4G with Qualcomm 1GHz processor as my main device for long time and after switching to SGS2 – the change was quite obvious – note {I have the same 60 apps on both the phones and both come with manufacturer customizations}.
Battery Life:
These days all the good smartphones are plagued with the not so good battery performance, but then it is a matter of setting your bar. I think that if your phone works fine for 24 hours after charging – including the heavy WiFi usage, calls and casual gaming then its good and that’s what I was expecting from SGS2. Yes, it will last one full day after doing the above stuff, but don’t expect more than that.
Samsung has put-in a 1650 mAh battery and it gives a decent performance, but in the long run companies should start putting efforts in battery-tech too. While everything else in the smartphone arena is getting obsolete within six month, we are still using those old-age batteries.
Sound/GPS/Bluetooth/WiFi:
You may bundle any number of core processor in your smartphone but if it is not able to do your everyday tasks nicely it is no good than a brick. If I remember correctly original Samsung Galaxy S had some serious issues with its GPS, and it seems company has gone past those in its successor. Although there have been reports in various forums about the persisting GPS problems in SGS2 as well, but I never faced a problem with GPS location lock-in, which was pretty fast.
One missing piece in terms of location apps is the absence of any offline maps/navigation software. Most of the manufacturers have been pre-installing such apps eg :- as Motorola coming with MapsmyIndia as a part of their MotoNav, HTC too has Locations, but Samsung hasn’t bundled any such apps. Due to the absence of Google’s very own Navigation in India as of now, these apps are very helpful.
Bluetooth: No issues with Bluetooth and it worked flawlessly during my testing. Coming to the actual Bluetooth Hardware in Galaxy S II, Samsung has installed the latest version of Bluetooth Core Specification – 3.0 + HS, which supports theoretical data transfer speeds of up to 24 Mbs, though not over the Bluetooth link itself but over WiFi [802.11 link]. I did not have another device that has Bluetooth 3.0, so unfortunately I was unable to test the data transfer speeds. You can try this if you and your friend/family have another SGS2 – If it works.
WiFi: In other connectivity features, Samsung Galaxy S II comes with 802.11a/g/b/gn and WiFi Direct. WiFi Direct lets you connect to other WiFi direct devices and share connect – it works similar to Bluetooth pairing but here you can connect to multiple devices and make a group and it is much faster. Normal WiFi connectivity has been excellent with SGS II and has no break up or connectivity lags etc.
As you would expect any Android smartphone with FroYo or above, Galaxy S II also comes with WiFi Hotspot feature, which lets you share your 3G connection with other devices by making an ad-hoc WiFi network. You can connect up to a maximum of eight devices via WiFi tethering in Samsung Galaxy S2.
Let’s talk about the last part of this section, but pretty important part of any smartphone “Sound”. When I started this review, I had seen several early adopters talking about the crappy quality of sound in the smartphone, but frankly I was not disappointed. If not better, it was at-par with other smartphones available in the market. If you are a hardcore audiophile, you might feel disappointed but for an average consumer, it should not be an issue, but then it’s my personal opinion. One thing that is truly irritating is the position of the phone’s loudspeaker, if placed at flat hard surface; it almost stops all the sound coming from it. The Samsung supplied headset with Galaxy S2 is the same which you will find in most of its other smartphones. It has a decent sound output, but after spending 30K, I would expect Samsung to bundle a little more premium pair with the phone.
Software:
Manufacturing Nexus S has given Samsung some clear benefits like getting Gingerbread source-code before any other manufacturer. Company has made use of it pretty well, original Galaxy S has got the Android 2.3.3 update in major markets apart from US, and most importantly SGS II comes with Gingerbread pre-installed, whereas competitors like Atrix and Optimus 2x are still selling with FroYo on board.
Although Samsung Galaxy S II is yet to receive Android 2.3.4 update, which will enable video chat on Google Talk, we are happy with 2.3.3. As expected, company has installed Touchwiz 4.0 user interface with its own tweaks in the OS. Truthfully, I have never been a fan of Touchwiz, but surprisingly the updated version of UI clubbed with the dual core power inside, works smoothly.
SGS II will be the first phone, which has such an operational fluidity; it simply flies through menus and homescreens like anything. When you use Galaxy S II, you will see how far Android has reached since its inception over three years ago. Leaving out few glitches, software has become polished. You can’t have a perfect phone, but SGS2 is surely a great step in this direction. After using this, I don’t know what will be my expectations with other smartphones that I will be reviewing in the future. Anyways coming back to the topic of the day, the first thing you notice about Samsung’s tweaks on GS II is the lock screen; it is different but not great as a lock screen, but it does have some great addons in the form of missed call, playing track and new text message information right on the lock screen, the second you drag them – they take you directly in the call log or open SMS.
Other than that some other great tweaks include, the right swipe to call and left swipe to text in contacts. Every contact has a history of past communication, synced detail from social networks and other stuff, some of it was also present in the original Galaxy S.
Useful Tweaks in OS by Samsung:
Long press home button: Opens six recent app with Task Manager Link
Turn Over: Flipping phone display towards the floor mutes everything
Tilt-Zoom: By putting two fingers on the display and tilting the phone zooms in/out
Panning: While reorganizing icons and widgets on the home screen, you will simply pan left or right to move between the different home screens. It works like magic and it’s so easy.
Data Network Mode Switch: Active or deactivate 3G network directly from power off long press menu
Screenshots: By pressing Home button and power on/off button at the same time.
Keyboard: Because of the big display size, Samsung has got a lot of space to play with while designing the onscreen keyboard, and it has given Galaxy S II the best virtual keyboard, which I have seen in an Android device till now. Nothing very fancy about it, but it makes your typing fast and error free. Company has simply tweaked the stock Gingerbread keyboard to make its own, but still for me it was better than Swype. Yes, company has also pre-loaded Swype, so you have two options while choosing your input method.
Pre-installed Apps + Hubs: Samsung SG2 comes pre-loaded with a few apps, nothing extra-ordinary there apart from the useful Polaris Office Suite. Other than that you will get Social Hub, Game Hub and Readers Hub on the device. Music Hub is still not present on the Indian version, though company has promised to bring it in collaboration with Hungama in India. Game Hub is not so great right now, but Readers Hub is something you can watch out for. It is a mix of three different apps – Kobo e-reader, PressDisplay e-papers and Zinio e-mags. You can subscribe in any of these and pay using your credit card.
Browsing and Sharing: With such a big screen, web browsing is a delight. Added with the pan+zoom feature, you can go on browsing for the full day [not literally: P]. Browser performance is superb in both speed and page rendering. You can adjust the device brightness from the browser menu itself and you get every possible option, I won’t get into the details of it and yes Adobe Flash works great in browser.
Call Quality & Data Speed:
Samsung Galaxy S II support HSPA+ network, which means you can buy any of private telecom operator SIM cards and expect rocking speeds on your phone. While normally Airtel never gives good speed on its 3G connection and I was able to get 5-6 Mbps, that’s a lot. I was expecting more on Reliance GSM or Tata Docomo.
Coming to Call quality, the sound and call quality is above average, and there weren’t been any known issues, but sometimes I did found the volume from ear-piece lower than expected – maybe I need an hearing-aid these days.
Camera:
Samsung Galaxy S II features 8 MP rear and 2MP front camera, which is pretty much the standard thing these days. But the included camera is no standard, it produces some nice shots, quality is great and you will not be disappointed at all. Samsung has also tweaked the camera app and you get the settings/camera and flash switch on the left, while capture button, gallery shortcut and camcorder switch are on the right. One of the issues that many SGS2 users have been facing is the pink coloring in images taken from the camera, we too faced that issue, find the example image below.
It shoots 1080p HD video and they play smoothly on the device, but one thing that was clearly visible while recording the video was camera sensor’s laziness in adapting to the lighting condition when changed suddenly, it takes seconds to realize that light has changed. On the other hand, Motorola XT720, which records 720p video, was much better than SGS II in changing as per the lighting conditions.
While, Galaxy S II camera might be great for stills, but it needs some work in video recording. Samsung has also integrated the native video calling support, which is normally absent from Android smartphones, so you can call your friends with Nokia smartphone using the video calling feature on 3G network.
Camera Samples:
First shot shows the pink coloration problem, second is the full digital-zoom shot, third is normal, fourth is normal and fifth is again full zoomed-in. [Clockwise]
Wrap Up:
So, finally we are here at the conclusion of this review. Leaving out some odd problems, Samsung Galaxy S II turns out to be the best smartphone you can buy right now in any market across the globe. If you have a budget of INR 30K, look no further Galaxy S2 is your best bet. Its large display might take some days to get used, but after that it’s going to be an awesome experience and trust me on that.
|PROS:
|CONS:
PS: I know even after writing so much, I would have missed many things, which you can point out in comments and I would be glad to reply.
Under the Camera Samples section, the second image would be taken under full digital zoom, and not optical zoom.
@Varun OOPS.. that’s right fixed it..
Nice review…I am loving this phone. Brilliant display and speed. Almost flawless. Surely 9.5/10 on ratings…
Good review.
Yes. I agree that Samsung Galaxy is very light. I mean light at a good cost.
Do u know smartphone has large piece of glass compare to some phones?
The heavier the phone, the larger the momentum when the smartphone drops onto the floor. Which means the higher the impact the front glass will get.
Im currently using the SGS, the phone go unharmed when drop onto the floor.
With such big screen of 4’inch and up you might start to get worried when drop onto the floor without protection.
The flexible plastic allow the phone to absorb the impact. Maybe you should take a look of recent test on dropping Motorola Xoom , Galaxy Tablet and ipad .
You mentioned this “Samsung Galaxy S II comes with a 1GHz Exynos dual core processor and its power is literary visible in the normal phone actions” But actually it is 1.2 Ghz Exynos dual core processor.
@Santu Thanks..Was a typo .. corrected now..
it has nfc hardware but no software support right ??
@Vishal Samsung India Twitter Account has officially announced recently that there is no NFC hardware in the smartphone. May be later batches will have but at least these don’t have.
Fragile Battery Cover? Even though its lokks cheap plastic see the flexibility See This. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErXqnQKs-tA
very nice !!
bt in the end its a mobile, feels too big in palm as compare to arc and sgs.
and its edgy too. waiting for sensation reviews
Keep up the good work @androidos….
review can be improved in may ways….lose the personal remarks…..
will look out for this site from now on
i have read in forums that yellow tint is visible mainly in low brightness setting. and also that samsung has released an update for pink spot problem. is the update available in india?
This is one phone that I love very personable make it the way you want it, yea it has a flexible back but come on its not the end of the world tops every light weight phone tops the Iphone 4 any day ooo I should know because I have one as well. but if your thinking about getting this phone it is worth it hands down
Hey gaurav… awesome review.. love the personal remarks on things. was confused between lg o2x and s gs2, but after reading this i will be getting the samsung as soon as it is available in the market. Thanks for the review.
This is truly the best smartphone currently in the market considering the impressive specs. I was a big fan of samsung galaxy s and now with the s2, i can say that samsung is a serious contender in the mobile phone business.
Hi Gaurav,
I have two queries . Hope you can help me 🙂
1) I saw some pics in other forums.
They have reported that the NFC hardware is present but not the software. And the s/w update will be released with the next android version, probably in IceCream Sandwich.
Though we cant use much of NFC in India now, but just wanted to know.
2) The pink coloration problem , does it appear in every image we take ? does it spoils the image.
@Sam I don’t think that there is NFC hardware present
and secondly Pink Coloration is not an image spoiler.. and it would probably be fixed in the next update.
Nice read.Some pointers from the 10 days of usage:
1. The back lighting duration of the capacitative keys can be changed.
2. Phone takes 2hrs 40min to charge from empty>full.That’s very long.
3. Standard usage gives about 16hrs of battery life.
4. Continous gaming depletes the battery in 2hrs 45min
5. There are a few FC’s from time to time.Not too much of an hindrance though.
6. Phone gets alarmingly (bloody) hot when using any application that uses mobile data for more than 15min continously.
Absolutely recommend the device for anyone looking for a powerful smartphone’ but not to those looking for a sedate messaging device like ae series phone or bberry.
Please compare Galaxy S2 with HTC Sensation. Both being priced equal and similar in features I’m confused between the two.
@gaurav
Thanx man for the fast response:-)
Please do a review of the HTC Sensation. And compare it with the Samsung Galaxy S II. Yeah, am gonna get the S II only but just wanna make sure am making the right choice.
Dear Gaurav,
thanks for a nice review….
I am terribly confused between HTC Sensation and Samsung Galaxy s2, which one is worth my hard-earned money. I own HTC Desire currently and completely in love with the HTC Sense UI. Kinldy carry out the same….
Thanks again and carry on the great work…
My take on the SGS2 VS Z710e (HTC SENSATION)
1. Looks: Subjective
2. Build: Sensation
3. Screen: SGS2
4. Call Quality: SGS2
5. Reception: SGS2 (Sensation has the famous death-grip issue)
6. Overlay (Sense vs Touch Wiz): TW(Sgs2)
7. Software stability: Sensation
8. Battery: SGS2 (On paper)
9. Speed: SGS2
10. Loudspeaker: SGS2
11. Audio(Ear phones): SGS2
12. Camera: SGS2
13. Gaming: Tie
What about an article on the “Must add” apps for the Galaxy S II?
It would be a great help; specially to people switching to android first time!
Already Present: https://thegeek.life/2011/05/best-samsung-galaxy-s-ii-apps/
Hi…. Am well confused between HTC sensation and SGS2.. Can i expect soon a details comparison between both?
Hey.. nice review…
Even I have got an S2 since arnd 10 days..
My phone doesnt locate my GPS position
also i get hardly arnd 10-12 hrs of battery backup in idle mode without using WIFI, or any other apps..!!! 🙁
Am jus worried if there is some prob wid my phone.. 🙁
The phone gets very hot while charging or because of some other reason. I am not sure yet but i hope this problem will get fixed with version upgrade to 2.3.4
Hey gaurav,
please help me downloading videos frm youtube onto galaxy s2, i hv tried it quite a few times frm keepvid.com but its nt downloading. this phone is java enabled? Request you to help me
no this phone is not java enable rather no android phone run java app directly u need third party application to run java app
@rajat,there are lots of applications for downloading youtube videos in the android market,search there
@ dreams…can you please tell me anyone app which can help me to download youtube videos on Andriod
phone warm ups too much and camera pink spot was very bad this spot comes even in video recording one more drawback is wifi connectivity it catching power is less wheres others phone’s show i have tested on nokia n82 and nokia n8 it was showing full range where gs2 shows only 2 or 1 display get heated up too much while on continious use of 15 to 20 mins of games and videos. charging time is too late its takes more than 2 hours too charge from 30% to 100 %
Well..am considering replacing my 3g iPhone with the G S2, so that is pretty much saying it.
Hey Gaurav. Great Review. If you can help me in below queries:
1) Are the premium games in games hub paid or free? Do we need to download or pay them?
2) Do games in hub work fine?
3) Can Adobe flash be updated to recent 10.3 in SGS II since it supports 10.1?
4) In mumbai, its available at 31K but only 16GB :-(? Is it true?
Pl reply. I am planning to buy so kindly help me.
Played around with the S2 finally at a store yesterday. I still don’t understand why reviewers and users go on about speed. I actually came back disappointed. My Nexus One running CM7 felt much zippier. I felt the same way with the atrix and also with the HTC Thunderbolt (thought that is not dual core).
can any 1 tell me which one is better between iphone 4 and SGS 2, since i am plaining to buy it,and really confuse,and not know which one to choose
M Loving t!!!
i bought SG2 arnd 3 weeks back & i am facing problem with very low call quality reception. I found the volume from ear-piece much lower than expected – & it falls down drastically when u use a Handsfree supplied with the pack. other peculiar problem is when holding the phone & try to hear it from your right ear the call quality drops & at the same time shifting it to left ear improves the call Quality. i still request some help to resolve the call quality without which there is no fun having the phone, rest all the experience with the phone is really awesome, talk about speed, quality, brightness, loudness of the media , except the call quality everything is just great, please help me with the solution
@rohit…. this seems to be one of the few flaws i foudn wiv my galaxy s2… (others bein, phone heating, pink spot in camera and battery drainage)… as of now there seems to be no fix.. are u facing similar issues wiv ur sg2?
Dear Author
1. The capactive touch button’s backlit can be altered from the settings itself..means you can have it always ON or you can specify in seconds !!
2. The back cover just looks filmsy actually its quite durable..here is the youtube video to prove
3. Thanx for the screenshot thing..it was so foolish of me i dint try it out myself although i have an ipod touch with iOS 4.3 although its not as smooth as in iOS ..
4. I am quite disappointed by the battery life..my S II can hardly run for more than 4 hours as i always have wifi connected plus if i play Spiderman HD or Asphalt 6 it drains completely within an hour..
5. While recording videos even at 720p i see frame lags in the output, i would post a youtube link soon..
6. The battery charging time is awful..it takes around full 2.5 hours to get it completely charged..
7. Wifi reception is poor..my ipod and previous N79 shows full signal while S II shows a mere one or max two bars..
8. For better audio reception i have to keep the microphone really close to my mouth else the person on the other side of the call complains about the cracking voice..
9. The phone gets really very very hot if i talk for more than 15 mins,while charging,playing games or even while using an app which requires data connection..
Newayz nice rev author…Kudos !!
Looking forward for SE Duo 😀
@Gaurav sukhla sir, I am planning to buy SGS 2 after a week.Should i buy this phone or look for an alternative? Please Suggest me what to do as i have less time.
I suggest you use the phone for a week before concluding and giving your shitty reviews. The backlit can be customized to set it to “Always on”.
Menu > Display> Touch Key Light duration > “Always on”. This isn’t bugging. You and your comments are bugging.
Need to buy this phone online.Can anyone suggest a trustworthy site from where i can get this?
Abhinav,
Your search ends here:
http://www.flipkart.com/mobiles/samsung/itmczbrrg2pdbvnp?pid=mobcv628frrrgncx
Best deals online.
S2 is a win win phone…future proof…..but without nfc means no Google wallet….which will make tech savvy people in US think abt it….
any clue as to why it doesnt support 4G? when i go to settings/phone/ it defaults to GSm only! dont see the option for anything else.
i purchased the phone in India and trying to use it here in the US on a 4G network! and its a fail.. any help?
fantastic. user friendly. I like it very much
pls can neone tell me when is an upgrade cmin to sgs2 runnin on 2.3.3 gingerbread. i dont want to root my devise.honeycomb,ics and ters already talks of jellybeans…….i dont think at tis speed samsung will provide ics for my sgs2 in tis lifetime…….
does sgs2 indian edition supports 4g network ?
I am planning to buy S2 next month when i refured reviews most of the reviews are saying that it has a lot of problems and in next month SG Advance is coming so guys which phone best to take please reply to my ID
My All techy frnds,
I want to buy S2 this weekend (Delhi India). Kindly clear my confusion.
1) Should i buy Samsung galaxy I9100 with Gingerbread.
OR I9100 with ICS update, OR I9100G(one dealer is saying that Samsung has rectify the battery and hang issues in may S2 sets.. don’t know the authentication of this.)
I am very confuse with these various versions of S2 and don’t know whom to rely. plz plz help.
If any one know the price range on which i shud hit then that would be great help.
Thx in advance.
Yeah, carry it on VZW! And I mean the Galaxy SIII, trigger that new HTC is simply too large for me!
Hi all,
I’m planning to buy a samsung galaxy s2 but I’m a bit confused by the mixed reviews on this. Can anyone tell me whether to go for this phone finally or switch to iPhone 4s?
Please revert…