Amazon’s Android tablet is coming in October – WSJ
Amazon’s upcoming Android tablet, which is still residing in rumors has got a tentative launch month courtesy The Wall Street Journal, which is quoting people familiar with the matter. The e-retail giant Amazon.com is still due to make any official statement regarding the device, but the company CEO Jeff Bezos has hinted towards the existence of such a device in his previous public appearances.
According to WSJ, Amazon will release a 9-inch Android tablet by October. It won’t have a camera and the company has outsourced the designing as well as manufacturing of the tablet to an Asian manufacturer. The company is busy designing its next tablet, which will be released sometime next year.
Techcrunch’s MG Siegler has touted the upcoming tablet as a placeholder till the company releases its own designed tablet. Amazon is in the hurry to release one device, which we will see in the October.
The pricing and distribution of the Amazon tablet remain unclear, but due to the stiff competition in the segment – the company would try to price it as cheap as possible along with incentives from its digital services like Amazon Prime.