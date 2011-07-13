Android Market for phones gets revamped [Download Link]
Google has released a much needed update to phone based Android Market. This new version of Android Market is only available for devices running Android 2.2 or above.
New Market brings some of the features from the recent web market update including the Editors’ picks, top charts etc.
According to Google:
You’ll be delighted to find we’ve overhauled Android Market to make it faster, easier, and more fun to discover great apps, movies, and books. We’ve created more space to feature some of the most interesting content of the week on the home page. We’ve added more top charts, with newer, more relevant items, and we’ve made it easy to swipe through these charts as you browse the store. We’ve also introduced new collections of great content, like staff picks and Editors’ Choice apps.
For US: US residents get more goodies with this Android Market update, you will now be able to download Videos app [Movies] from Market as well as buy movies and e-books in the market itself.
This update is rolling out now around the world and will reach your device automatically in the coming weeks.
If you don’t want to wait for the automatic update roll out – you can download the Market app from here/here/here and install it directly on your phone.
I would rather wait for an automatic update of the Android Market. Any other source brings with it the risk of malware.