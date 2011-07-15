SMS Backup apps for Android – To Gmail, SD cards
While contacts, and other important information easily gets synced to your Gmail account, but SMS is one thing – you will need to backup everytime you are changing phones/factory reset or even applying new custom ROM.
There are a few handy applications available in the Android market, which will easily help you make the back up of your text messages.
Backup to Gmail:
1. SMS Backup: It automatically backs up SMS messages to your Gmail account.
2. SMS Backup+: Yes, that + is there for a reason. This app automatically backup SMS, MMS and call log entries using a separate label in Gmail / Google Calendar. It is also possible to restore SMS and call log entries back to the phone (MMS not supported yet).
Backup on SD card:
1. SMS Backup & Restore: A simple app to backup SMS on the SD Card, which can be restored later.
2. SMS Backup & Restore: Offer similar functionality as the above app, this application takes backup of your SMS into file which is stored on your SD card (location : /sdcard/SMSBackup/) and same will be used to restore on the same or other device.
is there an app data backup for android ?i hate losing game progress while upgrading firmwares and hard resets
Titanium Backup does that..
SMS Backup & Restore by Ritesh Sahu is cool. It’s in my essential list. And it’s pretty much reliable.
Is there any application which can save SMS to a PC for backup ,which can be read later on the PC ?