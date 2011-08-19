LACS introduces 13 Android tablets in India starting from INR 6,250
A Bangalore based company Lakshmi Access Communications Systems (LACS) has launched 13 Android tablets in India today. These tablets come in 7, 8 and 10 inch screen sizes. Though the company officially revealed information about their cheapest model only, we were able to access rest of the info from their so called “down” website.
These twelve tablets come in four different product series, which have got some interesting names- Pepper, Tamarind, Mirchi and Paprika. Each series has three tablet models and they will be priced between INR 6,250 to INR 35,000 bracket.
Pepper Series:
Pepper M74V –
- 7 inch LCD sensitive touch display (800*480) [I am not sure what a sensitive touch display is, but it looks like a fancy name for resistive display]
- WIFI
- Supports 10/100 BASE-T Ethernet LAN (RJ45)
- Support USB 2.0
- Support Micro SD card (maximum 32 GB)
- 3G compatible dongle
- 3.5 mm stereo headset jack
- G- sensors
- Front camera
- Built in 2GB memory
- Android 2.2 version
Pepper M74V is the base model and will be priced at Rs 6,250, it has a 800 Mhz Via processor. Pricing details of other models haven’t been revealed right now. Other two models Pepper M84V, Pepper M84V have almost the same specifications – only difference lies in the display sizes and the presence of HDMI or GPS.
Paprika Series:
Paprika : 78S
- 7 inch Capacitive touch screen (800X480)
- WIFI enabled
- Supports HDMI
- Supports USB Host 2.0 and USB device 2.0
- Supports Micro SD card (maximum 32 GB)
- HD Video output
- 3.5 mm stereo headset jack
- 3G compatible dongle
- Front camera
- Built in 4GB memory
- Android 2.2 version
Other three models Paprika M88A, M19 and M10 has the same specs apart from the different display sizes.
Tamarind Series
Tamarind M733:
- 7 inch Capacitive Ultra Slim touch screen
- Tamarind M733WIFI enabled
- Supports HDMI
- Supports USB Host 2.0
- Supports Micro SD card (maximum 32 GB)
- 3G compatible dongle
- 3.5 mm stereo headset jack
- Front camera
- Built in 8GB memory
- Anti Glare screen
- Android 2.2 version
Other two models Tamarind – M833, and Tamarind – M188 have the same specifications apart from the display sizes.
We could not find information about Mirchi series.
It is not all, LACS has also announced that it will going setup its own 1000 branded showrooms named ‘easyEz’ across the country to sell these tablets.
Good start!!
Best wishes to ‘LACS’!
I’m very frustrated, that all Indian named companies are still using 1yr old OS in their tablets.