Another set of Nexus Prime specs, render and ICS launch confirmation
Just 12 hours ago, we reported about a set of rumored next Nexus Phone (known as Nexus Prime) specifications that weren’t looking as powerful as one might expect this Google phone to be. But, we also reminded you that Nexus phones are not about just raw power. Anyways, it seems that leaked set did not go down well with someone, who might have a slight hint of actual specifications (or maybe he was just a fanboy having fun).
So this someone became the anonymous source of GSMArena to reveal another set of specifications. I would say again, take these with a pinch of salt. These might look believable, but unless Google & Samsung announce them officially on October 11, these are just rumors went bad.
- 4.65-inch display with 1280×720 pixels resolution
- 1.5GHz dual core processor with PowerVR SGX543MP2 GPU
- 8-megapixel, full 1080p HD video-shooting camera
- 2050mAh
- LTE Connectivity/ dual-mode GSM/CDMA radio
On the hand, a creative Android fan has
The last bit of
awsome
a monster phone.
WOW! Looking Cool! 🙂