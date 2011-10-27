Asus Eee Pad tablets & Acer Iconia Tab A100, A500 to get Android 4.0 update
Asus and Acer have confirmed that all of their Honeycomb tablets will be updated to Ice Cream Sandwich. While Acer Poland has given a time-frame of update roll-out around January 2012, Asus has skipped that part.
Asus is expected to first release the update for Transformer followed by Slider and other tablets. On the other hand, Acer is likely to update Iconia Tab A500/501 first followed by A100.
As all of Honeycomb tablet will be able to support ICS without any issues, we expect other manufacturers to announce their update plans as well soon.
Full Asus Statement about the update:
Are you waiting for Ice Cream Sandwich? Good news for ASUS customers. Google recently announced the latest update for Android, Ice Cream Sandwich, which brings some exciting new features and capabilities. At ASUS, we pride ourselves on delivering a great experience with our products, thanks to frequent updates that further enhance our products’ capabilities. We’re delighted to confirm support for Ice Cream Sandwich on the ASUS Eee Pad Family – our aim is to bring the latest Android update to the Eee Pad Series, but at this time we are unable to set a date for its release. Please stay tuned for more news on our Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade plans.
