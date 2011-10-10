Beetel silently replaces Magiq with Magiq II – Exclusive
After giving you the first details on Beetel‘s Magiq tablet, we now have information on its another variant Magiq II. Beetel seems to have stopped selling the original Magiq tablet and have replaced it with Magiq II, which sports a stripped down 768MHz processor in place of the 1GHz in the original tablet.
Company has not made any major correction in the price after this change and the tablet is now selling for INR 9,800 on the official site and INR 9,500 on the retailers like Flipkart (original was selling for around INR 9,900).
With this replacement, Beetel has made Magiq even more unwanted, considering that it comes with a poor resistive display, it has always made sense for the budget buyers to spend few thousand more and go for better alternatives.
Rest of the features of Magiq II remain same as Magiq, which include 2MP rear camera, 2MP front shooter, 2200 mAh battery, 16GB microSD card support, Android 2.2 and seven inch display.
If you really wanted to buy the original Magiq, you still have time as Letsbuy and normal brick and mortar stores might still some old stock left.
Thanks Rudradeep for the tip
I happen to see Magiq yesterday at one of the retail stores here in Bangalore.. The unit is quiet bulk and made of poosr finish.. Thankfully they have given a stand to hold on to the weight.. The Resistive touch screen is very poor.. Infact dealer showed me another Beetel touch phone which has better performace at 2500 than this tab..
So infact if nothing has changed in this new version.. God help all.. Just to save few pennies this comes as an expensive option..
Better than Magiq to utter surprise was iBall Tab.. Much better touchscreen and brighter display..
Kya faltu tablet hai.Resistive touchscreen ka sakinaka. Is tablet ka sakinaka sakinaka