Motorola Solutions announces ET1 enterprise tablet in Asia
Motorola Solutions has announced its enterprise tablet ET1 in Asia today. This seven inch Gingerbread tablet is meant for industrial usage. To withstand such working conditions and provides added advantage over other tablets, ET1 features enhanced durability, Gorilla Glass display, an optional barcode scanner and magnetic stripe reader, hot-swappable battery packs, and secure system software.
Company has added enterprise level security features over the Gingerbread build of Android, which is evident in the features like password-protected sharing, instant provisioning for each employee according to his or her level of responsibility and access rights, control and monitor use of approved applications to help ensure on-the-job productivity.
Motorola Solutions is also providing a set of apps designed for industrial usage, as mentioned below.
- Assisted selling
- Mobile point of sale (mPOS)
- Manager electronic dashboards
- Planogram management and compliance
- Item locator
Motorola ET1 Specifications:
- 7 inch capacitive Gorilla glass display with 1024X600 resolution
- 8MP rear camera, LED flash, front camera
- OMAP4 dual-core 1 GHz x2 +DSP
- 1 GB RAM, 4 GB Flash plus 4 GB microSD (totals 8 GB flash memory); will support up to 32 GB microSD
- Android 2.3.4, Enhanced with Enterprise functionality
- 1 USB 2.0 OTG connector (docking connector) and 1 USB 2.0 Host connector (expansion module port); HDMI-out.
- 4620 mAH rechargeable Smart Li-Ion battery
- 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR
More on specs here
If you are a business representative and want to buy Motorola ET1, contact Motorola using this link.