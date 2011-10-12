Prepare for MBA with Minglebox CAT Prep Android app
Are you an MBA aspirant? Education portal Minglebox has released a free Android app that might help you in preparation for Common Admission Test.
Dubbed as CAT Prep, this app provides refresher material for all the CAT relevant topics, over 60 practice tests and 4 full length mock tests. All the preparation material on the app is available for offline consumption, so you don’t need 3G or WiFi connectivity.
“Minglebox.com is always eager to take new initiatives to enhance the quality of the products delivered to the student community. With the Indian Android market moving at a brisk pace and it being the season of MBA exams, this app is our attempt to help the aspirants prepare for the exams on the go.”
– Kavita Iyer, CEO of Minglebox.com
Quick Thoughts on the app: CAT Prep is a basic app with no multimedia or graphical content, it has probably been done to support all the Android smartphones as well as in the bid make its size smaller, considering its does not require data connectivity.
While a phone app is good for occasional reading, but I think a tablet app with more features should be able serve the purpose in a better way. Considering the app is still in Beta, we hope to see more features in the future.
The idea for on the go learning is not new, even telecom operator Aircel provides similar service as a part of its VAS offerings. However, it is usability of the provided service that makes all the difference.
