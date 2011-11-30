Google Maps for Android now supports indoor maps
Google has released another major upgrade to its Maps app for Android taking the version to 6.0 and bringing in new functionalities like Indoor Maps. The current release includes the basic indoor maps feature, using which you will be able navigate your way around airports, large malls and big stores.
As you would expect, the feature is currently limited to a few locations that too only in US, but with time we hope to see it rolling out elsewhere. As we have already noted that Indoor maps currently provide a very basic functionality and its accuracy is also in question, considering that you won’t be getting any GPS signal indoors. So, Google Maps will be at the mercy of WiFi networks and cellphone signals.
There is no search option available right now for Indoor maps, so if you are standing in Home Depot and wanted to find a specific section, you will have to look for that in the map instead of search.
Current list of locations that are supported by Google Maps for Android’s Indoor Maps feature:
Airports:
- Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)
- Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC)
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
- Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)
- George Bush Houston International Airport (IAH)
- William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)
- Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS)
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
- Portland International Airport (PDX)
- Lambert-St. Louis International Airport (STL)
- Kansas City International Airport (MCI)
- Indianapolis International Airport (IND)
- Boise International Airport (BOI)
- Akron-Canton Airport (CAK)
Stores/Malls
- Macy’s
- Bloomingdales
- Home Depot
- IKEA
- Mall of America
- DDR Corp malls, including Times Square Mall in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and Liberty Fair Mall in Martinsville, VA
- Brixmor Property Group including Eagle Rock Plaza in Los Angeles, CA
Other changes in Google Maps for Android 6.0:
- Menu added to the top toolbar for easy switching between common features.
- Updated home screen for Places, now with popular searches based on your location.
- Option to disable automatic screen dimming for Navigation.