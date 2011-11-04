Samsung Galaxy Note Root instructions, CWM recovery available [How to do it]
November 4, 2011 Phones, Tweak Android Phone 4 Comments
Within days of Galaxy Note release in some countries, enthusiastic developers have gained root access and posted instructions for not-so-techie souls like us. There are currently many ways to root Note, but I will be describing the ODIN method in this post.
You will need:
- ODIN – Download available here
- Netchips CWM recovery kernel – Download available here
- SuperUser – Download from here
- Galaxy Note driver on your PC – Easiest way is to connect the device and wait for the PC to install them by its own or simple install Kies (drivers will come automatically)
Step to install CWM Recovery and then root:
-
- Switch off your Galaxy Note
- Switch it on in the download mode by holding the Volume Down and Home button and pressing power button at the same time. Note will ask for your confirmation, press volume up as mentioned there to enter the download mode.
- Connect to your PC via USB cable
- Start ODIN
- Check if ODIN detects your Note, if not, you might need to re-insert your Note or install proper drivers.
- Click on PDA, and then select the CWM recovery kernel you just downloaded.
- Uncheck re-partition, if checked
- Press start button
- When ODIN shows Pass, disconnect your Galaxy Note
- CWM Recovery is flashed now, just need to root your device now.
- Now switch off your Galaxy Note again
- Switch on in recovery by holding the Volume Up and Home button and pressing power button at the same time.
- Navigate to “install zip from SD card”
- Then, Select Zip from SD card, and select the superuser ZIP you had downloaded in the start of this guide.
- Confirm and follow instructions on your Galaxy Note
- After the ZIP is installed
- Reboot and you are done… J
Here is a quick video tutorial of the same.
Why the fuck you need to root a virgin super-smartphone which was only born yesterday!
To install some interesting and useful tweaks.
To install pirated softwares.
I heard that this method will loss wifi tethering. Dose nebody encounter same?
Another easy method to root Galaxy note here :
http://forum.xda-developers.com/showthread.php?t=1329360
I just recently bought Galaxy Note. If I just want to root my Note and skip flashing the kernel.
Can I just proceed with selecting the SUPERUSER zip?