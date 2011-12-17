Android overtakes Symbian to become top smartphone OS in India
Google’s Android operating system has taken over Symbian to become the top smartphone OS in the Indian market, stated IDC’s India Mobile Phone Tracker Report for Q3 CY2011. The report also added that Android represented 42.4% of the smartphone market in the last quarter and saw a growth of 90% over the previous quarter.
IDC’s India Mobile Phone Tracker Report, which was released earlier today, had interesting bits of information. This is for the first time that we are hearing from one of the market research firms that Android has gained such a significant share in the country; however it needs to be kept in mind that it is only significant number for the smartphone market, not for the total mobile market in India, as smartphones only hold 6.5% of the Q3 volume shipments.
In total, Indian mobile market grew 12% in terms of unit shipments in the last quarter to reach 47.7 million units. Nokia still leads total mobile as well as smartphone market in the country, followed Samsung in both. Samsung was able to increase the smartphone shipments by 5% during this time, and we expect Galaxy S II launch in the same period did help a lot in this.
Samsung held 26% of the smartphone shipments, details for other manufacturers were not revealed in the press release.
“Overall, smartphones shipment for the India market showed an impressive growth of 21.4% over the previous quarter and 51.5% year-on-year. This helped the segment grow its contribution to the mobile phone shipment to 6.5% in Q3 from 5.6% in Q2.”
“From an operating system (OS) perspective, Android overtook Symbian to emerge as the top platform in India for the first time, with a share of 42.4% of the smartphone market.”
– G. Rajeev, Lead Analyst, Mobile Phones, IDC India
Sad news indeed for nokia…loosing it’s monarchy in its biggest market….
…and look it’s doing virtually nothing to save it 🙁
Untill ELOP comes up with something miraculous, I don’t see it making to the top again in near future.
Long live the king!!
@arp Common, still nothing is lost with Nokia, they are back with the bang, Lumia lineup is here and the magic of WP7 has just started yet!
WP7 isnt something it was there much before lumia , and apart from looks there are much better WP7 phones.
@arp ELOP and MS are the people responsible for the destruction of Nokia !
I think Nokia will sink eventually. If WP7 is really that great, then there are other good hardware manufacturers which also make WP7 smartphones like SAMSUNG, HTC, ect., but it seems that WP7 is not that good and not going to make any mark. Some initial report from Europe for Lumia series is also not that great. So, I think it is the final call for Nokia for its mistake not to go for ANDROID.
BYE BYE NOKIA (NO -KIA)