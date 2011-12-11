Root Motorola RAZR, Droid RAZR [How to][Guide]
Want to root Motorola RAZR GSM or Verizon Droid RAZR, here is a quick tutorial for you. It requires Motorola Drivers and a tool called ZERGRUSH, rest of the process is fairly easy and if you know the basics of operating a PC then there won’t be any issues.
STEP 1: Download Motorola Drivers – 32-bit from here and 64-bit from here. Right click on My Computer icon and go to properties to check whether your system is 32 bit or 64 bit.
STEP 2: Download ZERGRUSH Tool V3
STEP 3: Install Motorola Drivers for your PC
STEP 4: Extract the ZERGRUSH tool to a folder, you will find a runme.bat file and a folder called Files.
STEP 5: Enable USD Debugging in your RAZR by going to Settings>Applications>Development. Also enable installation of Application from Unknown sources.
STEP 6: Connect RAZR to your PC using the USB cable provided with the phone. Select “Charge Only” from the options.
STEP 7: Open the folder that you created by extracting ZERGRUSH tool ZIP in Step and double click runme.bat.
STEP 8: It will ask you to recheck everything, do that and press any key.
Soon, the tool will tell you that your phone is rooted. You are done. You can go and check in your phone that SuperUser will be installed. In case of issue, consult the original Forum thread.
