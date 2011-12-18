How to Root & Unroot Samsung Galaxy Y
December 18, 2011 Guides 11 Comments
Want to root your Samsung Galaxy Y smartphone; this guide should help in achieving that. Gaining root access on Galaxy Y is a pretty easy process, but should only be done if you are sure about what you are going to do.
Follow these instructions carefully and you will be able to root your phone within minutes:
- Download update.zip from here
- Copy this to root of your SD card
- Switch off Samsung Galaxy Y
- Switch on in recovery mode by pressing power, volume up, home buttons together
- Choose “Apply Update from SD card”
- Select update.zip from the list.
- After the process in complete, reboot your phone
- Now Download Busybox installer from here and install like any APK.
- You are done. J
In case of any issues refer to this XDA thread.
Now, if for some reason you want to unroot your Galaxy Y, follow to instructions below, these are almost same as the root instructions, only the file used has been changed.
- Download update-unroot.zip from here
- Copy this to root of your SD card
- Switch off Samsung Galaxy Y
- Switch on in recovery mode by pressing power, volume up, home buttons together
- Choose “Apply Update from SD card”
- Select update-unroot.zip from the list.
- After the process in complete, reboot your phone.
- If you have Busybox installed, you can remove it like any application.
- You are done. J
Can i apply the same steps to root and unroot my Samsung Galaxy 3 i5801 ?
@murli No..
for what use we need to root galaxy y??????
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rooting_(Android_OS)
This is really, awesome smartphone for youths.
Does it work on Galaxy Y FW 2.3.6, please reply. 🙂
@renik it is said to be working on 2.3.6..
hi. tnx for posting. it worked on my galaxy y. i have two problems though, everytime i boot my phone there is always a message that says “app logger failed…” which i always tend to force close. another problem is, my phone automatically shuts off if it is left in its idle mode for a long time. is this a severe problem or it is just normal. hoping for your reply soon..
Please do not root your phone before it restarts!!! my phone keeps on rebooting after I root my galaxy y and s2 http://forum.xda-developers.com/showthread.php?t=1328191 here’s the proof.click it!
please send me this update.zip for galaxy y as? when I download it from any site? itdoes till 1 mb and then interrupts even my net is onn
my email id akjha96@gmail.com
thanks in advance
Last time when I try to root my galaxy y it just clears my all internal memory, & disable my memory card, So I hope this article works for me.
Thanks for sharing…