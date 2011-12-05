HTC Flyer Honeycomb update rolling out in Europe
HTC has started rolling out Android 3.2 update for Flyer in France. Update is available over the air, and is said to be only available for 3G version of the tablet, WiFi version update is supposed going to be rolled out later in this month. Version 3.55.405.1, this update is a huge 210MB in size.
It is the same update, which was leaked recently, and a guide for manual install is already available over at XDA.
For other countries: According to official statement on HTC Turkey Facebook page, the 3G and WiFi versions of Flyer will get the update this month, so those of you living outside France should not worry and just stay tight, update is coming your way very soon. If you can’t wait, use the above XDA link and manually install the update.
Update: HTC has just made it official, company posted on its official FB page that Honeycomb update for 3G version is rolling out now for entire Europe.
Full Statement below:
Ready for some ‘sweet’ news? The GSM version of the HTC Flyer tablet, available in Europe, is beginning to receive updates to Honeycomb beginning today! Honeycomb brings a ton of improvements to Android on tablets, including the latest version of HTC Sense for Tablet with enhanced Internet browsing, Mail, Calendar and more all optimized for the 7″ screen. Not to be outdone, the WiFi version of the HTC Flyer will receive its Honeycomb update soon, too! Stay tuned for more details.
Can we upgrade this tablet further to Android 4 (icecream sandwitch)…??