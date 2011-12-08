OnLive brings console-like gaming to Android phones, tablets
Craving for console-like gaming on your tablet or smartphone then you are in luck, popular cloud gaming service provider OnLive has announced the launch of its official Android app for tablets and smartphones. Available right now in only UK and US, it supports select devices (full list is given below), but the number is going to increase the near future.
Company has already adopted 25 of its library of 200 console games including L.A. Noire from Rockstar Games for touchscreen support, while you can play rest of them using the Universal OnLive Wireless Controller. This controller will be available soon for purchase in the US and the UK, for $49.99 and £39.99 respectively.
OnLive basically streams the whole game-play to your device via cloud, so you don’t have to install anything. any game purchased on one OnLive app device (TV, PC, Mac, tablet or mobile device) can be played instantly on any other OnLive app device, with your whole game-played saved and carried forward.
Compatibility:
The OnLive app requires at least Android 2.3 Gingerbread and has been tested on the following devices: Acer Iconia Tab A500, ASUS Eee Pad Transformer, HTC Evo View, HTC Flyer, HTC Jetstream, Motorola Xoom, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Sony Ericsson Tablet S, Toshiba Thrive, HTC EVO, HTC Nexus One, HTC Rezound 4G, HTC Sensation, HTC Sensation XL, Motorola Droid 2, Motorola Droid X2, Motorola DROID BIONIC 4G, Motorola DROID RAZR 4G, Motorola Photon 4G, Samsung Galaxy S II 4G.
The Universal OnLive Wireless Controller has been tested with the Acer Iconia Tab A500, ASUS Eee Pad Transformer, Motorola Xoom, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Toshiba Thrive.
