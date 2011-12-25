Samsung GT-I9070 Android phone leaked, 1GHz processor, Gingerbread on-board (updates)
An upcoming Samsung Android smartphone GT-I9070 was today spotted at multiple websites. While the actual model name is still unknown, the available information suggests that we are looking a smartphone with Android 2.3.6, 1GHz processor and 800 x 480p resolution display.
It is
unconfirmed whether the processor is dual core or not (see update below), but according to the system information given at benchmarking website Glbenchmark, I9070 has a Mali-400 GPU on-board.
User Agent Profile of the same smartphone was also found hosted on official Samsung website, and GT-I9070 also got the Wi-Fi interoperability certificate, was listed on Bluetooth SIG back in August, which confirms the existence of the phone beyond any doubt. We might see it being announced at
CES next month. (See update 3 below)
Update: After a little more digging we found a report from ameblo.jp suggesting that this smartphone might be headed to China. It looks like a Galaxy SII variant for the country and we now have the images as well as other specifications. I9070 is said to be coming with a ST-Ericsson NOVATHOR U8500 dual core processor, 5MP rear camera, front camera, and weighs 110 grams.
Update 2: We have also found the traces of GT-9070 on Samsung’s support website, although there was no useful info was present.
Update 3: Another image (mainly side-view) and GT-I9070 might have 6GB of internal storage along with expendable storage option. It is said to be coming at Mobile World Congress, but it is a bit late for a Gingerbread smartphone. (
Update 4: Thanks to a blog reader (Farooq Pasha), we now have the DLNA test certificate of GT-I9070, further cementing the existence of the smartphone and we are going to see the official announcement soon.
