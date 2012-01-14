Nuance Dragon Go! voice control app lands in Android Market
Nuance, the company behind Dragon Dictation and Swype, has released its voice control app Dragon Go in the Android Market. Dragon Go follows similar approach to Apple’s Siri and finds its answers to users questions from a series of sources. On the downside, Dragon Go is currently available only in United States, however I am sure you will able to find the APK somewhere on XDA.
While, I would not call it a Siri competitor on Android, it does have similar features and Nuance also powers a part of Siri. To give you an idea of Dragon Go features, here are a few examples:
Show times for Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” – Dragon Go! delivers you directly to Fandango.com featuring showtimes for local theaters, plus one swipe access to IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes.
Or say, ‘What are the planes flying overhead?’ and get up-to-the-minute information from Wolfram|Alpha on all the flights currently crossing over your location.
Dragon Go is powered by content from <cite=http://www.nuancemobilelife.com/apps/dragon-go-android”>Spotify, Wolfram|Alpha, Yelp, YouTube, AccuWeather, Ask.com, Dictionary.com, ESPN, Facebook, Fandango, Last.fm, LiveNation, Milo.com, OpenTable, Pandora ® internet radio, Rotten Tomatoes, Twitter, Wikipedia, Bing, Yahoo! and hundreds of others!
Android Market Link
Does this work in India??
no but here the the apk link from xda http://forum.xda-developers.com/showthread.php?p=21392752#post21392752