AMA's Photo 360 app allows users to record 360-degree images with sound
Application developer AMALtd has released an interesting new photography app, called Photo 360°. While, there are several different panoramic photograph capturing apps out there, Photo 360° brings to the table something we’ve yet to see in previous offerings from various developers. This application allows you to capture a high quality 360-degree images, with sound, all in one revolution. The technology utilized by this app creates a new (and previously unheard of) dimension for photography.
There are three different photo that can be taken with Photo 360°:
- 360-degree Panorama – This is your typical panoramic shot. Just hold your device and turn clockwise around you slowly.
- 360-degree Object/Person – The mode lets you shoot a 3D view of a person or object by turning clockwise around the model.
- Behind You – If you have a device with a front-facing camera, you can create a unique photo that shows the world turning around you.
Additionally, there are several other really cool features in Photo 360° that make it all the more awesome. You can easily share photos to Facebook and Twitter, record GPS locations on your photos automatically and play your sound-integrated photos using the Photo 360° Web Viewer.
The app is 9MB in size, and is available for free on Google Play. If you’d like to give it a try for yourself, I’ve included a download link below. The app is available in the United States, as that’s where I’m writing from. Please be sure to let us know if you live in a country that cannot access the app.
Download Photo 360°
I am in India and i am able to d’load and use this app. Its sitting on phone mem and so un installed it. nice app.