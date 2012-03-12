Android Open Kang Project arrives for the Asus Eee Pad Transformer
Finding out that a new custom ROM is available for a device you own is always a joyous occasion. Especially when the ROM is one that has created an enormous buzz in the community, like AOKP — short for the Android Open Kang Project. Samsung Galaxy Nexus owners galore have raved about the performance of the build series, and now it’s time for owners of the original Asus Transformer TF101 to join in the fun as well.
sportsstar89 has begun work on the project for the TF101. Progress on the project looks to be coming along quite nicely too. Here’s a look at changelog and buglist from the original post for those interested in downloading AOKP for their tablet:
Working:
* It Boots
* Touchscreen
* Sensors
* Wi-Fi
* BT
* GPS
(Everyone thank Mr. Konrad1337 )
* Every thing else
Not Working:
* Auto-Rotation
Changelog
v1.1
* Fixed Rotation?
v1.0 (Milestone 4)
* Fixed Rotation (Thanks konrad1337)(never mind still broke)
Test
* Initial Build
As you can see, there looks to be a nagging issue with auto-rotation, but I have faith that this issue (and most others) will be ironed out in the near future. If you’d like to give this ROM a try, make sure to do a full Nandroid backup before heading over to the original post on XDA for the ROM file, Gapps and flashing instructions.
Download AOKP for the Asus Transformer