CyanogenMOD 7.2 release candidate numero uno drops for numerous devices
Own a device that doesn’t have Ice Cream Sandwich (and may not get it either)? Well, turn that frown upside down because the Internet’s latest buzz is one that is sure to bring a little bit of rejuvenation to your Gingerbread-based Android device.The first release candidate build of CyanogenMOD 7.2 is now available for a total of (by my count) 20 devices. Thanks to a blog post from the team’s official website, shared on Google+, the CM crew has finally unleashed what will likely be one of the last few Android 2.3 builds we will see from the team.
While there haven’t been any major new inclusions in CM7.2, the blog post did make mention of some features being backported from Android 4.0, resulting in a much snappier experience for users across the board. Additionally, a new feature has been implemented into the Contacts app, allowing for the use of predictive text — again, nothing that’s gonna sink any ships here, but still some nice subtle enhancements and a freshly-baked batch of Android goodness from the most popular ROM development team on the planet.
You already know the drill by now, I assume; just in case, don’t forget to make a Nandroid backup prior to flashing anything onto your device. While this is an official CyanogenMOD release, it has not yet been labeled as a stable build, so there is some air and opportunity for pestering bugs. Have no fear though — they’ll surely get squashed in a timely manner with the CM team on the case.
[EDIT: After further investigation, it looks like there’s a total of 69 devices (way more than the 20 I originally counted) currently supported. My apologies.]
Blog page with device list
ChangeLog
Download page
Hey man CAN U PROVIDE A LIST OF ANDROID PHONES IN THE RANGE OF 10K- 12K
Starting fron htc explorer which u will get for about rupees 9850(source:flipkart.com)it could be a decent buy as it has 3 mp camera and 2.3 android
next and best in samsung galaxy ace for 12550 rupees with 5 mp auto focus camera,2.3 android,a big super amoled screen,wifi,3g
also there is htc wildfire s,sony ericsson mini,motolora has also some phones in this range
i would advice u take a look at the phones at letsbuy.com , flipkart.com , and ebay.in