Dual-SIM Micromax A73, A78 Android phones now available in India
Micromax has started selling two new dual-SIM Android smartphones in the Indian market. Part of company’s Superfone series, Micromax A73 and A78 are now available at online retailer Letsbuy. We are yet to see the official announcement, but these are already listed on the company’s website.
Both the phones are powered by 650MHz processor and feature 3.5 inch display with 480X320p resolution, Android 2.3, 1300mAh battery, and connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and microUSB 2.0. Coming to the specific smartphones, Micromax A73 is a full-touch phone and 2MP rear camera with VGA front cam, while Micromax A78 is a portrait QWERTY with 3MP rear camera and VGA front cam.
Pricing:
Micromax A73 Superfone Buzz: INR 7,490
Micromax A78 Superfone Gossip: INR 7,990
Thanks Rahul
Ah! both have similar specs with different form factor, why they always targets entry level Android users?
India is a Market where Entry-level phones matter more than High end that may be the reason @pranjal
Anyways Micromax A78 Gossip looks Ugly
the price of A73 and A78 is not justified by the specs!
I don’t know how u could say price is not justified. show me any other mobile with same features like A78 can be bought at price around 7k?
not at all a worth buy. look the specs same as the previous launch a75 and users of a75 knows y its not a worth buy, 650 mhz processors that very slow, even just for opening conatcts it takes 90 seconds or more and also micromax never disclose kernal which made it limit to only few applications hence its a fools decision to buy. better to go with spice mi 350n and save 1500 rs it has the same specs as the a73 and 78
Stay away from Micromax. Their A85 was a big flop – particulary its pathetic battery. No support and definitely no upgrades!!
tell the mmx company to 1st relise the upgerade version 2.3 for a70 than relise such cheap handsets………………………….
Micromax is not good company dont buy any mobile
Sir, please can you explain to me why Micromax is not a good company?
Not good mobile micromax is slow
It is android based or not because i want to buy a android smartphone with Dual SIM connectivity..
Ya its a android based with good features in affordable price.pkg.
no other phone you can get with features of A78 @ 7k
i want to buy Micromax A-78, pls tell me that i should buy or not ?
Micromax A 78 Superfone gossip is not slow but two lacunae are there; one is poor battery life and internal memory, only is 256 MB even if you add SD card some downloads do not install in the SD card.This the company must look into and set them right. otherwise A78 may flop and drop