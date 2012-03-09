Galaxy S II ICS update coming March 10, says Samsung Philippines (Update)
After Samsung Israel hinted towards March 15 as the ICS release date for Galaxy S II, Philippines branch of the company is now telling that update is coming as early as March 10. Again, this is only valid for Philippines users, so other international users might receive updates on their GS2 smartphones on a later date.
According to a news alert on Samsung Philippines website, Android 4.0 update will start rolling on March 10 via Kies as well as OTA. This update is said to bring the following changes:
Platform upgrades Android 2.3 Gingerbread ? Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich
Face Unlock and Android Beam are added
Mobile Network Data usage function is added
Usability of multi-tasking and some applications is improved
Because of ICS OS feature, Adobe flash and Bluetooth 3.0 HS will not be supported in (Bluetooth will still work)
With HTC releasing ICS for Sensation in some countries and Sony too getting ready to push the update, this is certainly ICS season for Android users across the globe. We are waiting for Samsung to announce a global update schedule to clear up the confusion regarding the roll-out dates.
Via Engadget| Source
Update: Samsung has stated that the March 10 update roll-out announcement was made in error and company will soon reveal the actual date.
ravi prakash is the new newswriter huh?
does we need to unroot 4 proper upgrade…sgs2-2.3.6 stock
u cant upgrade without unrootin i think
if it is tomo in India also that would be awesome cause ill be on leave tomo
when it’ll be updated in india
ok.. ok.. galaxy s2 is a great phone.. but samsung phones hang often specially dialers. after we install few apps in phone, the phone sometimes starts dialing after 4-8 seconds after pressing dial icon. this problem is there in both s2 and note and was there in orignal galaxy s. i hope the samsung corrects this. after all sense ui is much better than touchwiz. sam’s hardware is better.
and what do u mean by “Because of ICS OS feature, Adobe flash and Bluetooth 3.0 HS will not be supported in (Bluetooth will still work)”?
@shashank High Speed “HS” part won’t work and it is from Samsung’s official change-log.
Android 4.0 update now available in Philippines as of March 19, 2012
using Kies. I have my Samsung Galaxy S2 phone updated to Android 4.0 . Mabuhay…. 🙂