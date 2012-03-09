HomeAndroid UpdatesGalaxy S II ICS update coming March 10, says Samsung Philippines (Update)

By March 9, 2012 Android Updates, Phones 8 Comments

After Samsung Israel hinted towards March 15 as the ICS release date for Galaxy S II, Philippines branch of the company is now telling that update is coming as early as March 10. Again, this is only valid for Philippines users, so other international users might receive updates on their GS2 smartphones on a later date.

According to a news alert on Samsung Philippines website, Android 4.0 update will start rolling on March 10 via Kies as well as OTA.  This update is said to bring the following changes:

Platform upgrades Android 2.3 Gingerbread ? Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

Face Unlock and Android Beam are added

Mobile Network Data usage function is added

Usability of multi-tasking and some applications is improved

Because of ICS OS feature, Adobe flash and Bluetooth 3.0 HS will not be supported in (Bluetooth will still work)


With HTC releasing ICS for Sensation in some countries and Sony too getting ready to push the update, this is certainly ICS season for Android users across the globe. We are waiting for Samsung to announce a global update schedule to clear up the confusion regarding the roll-out dates.

Via Engadget| Source

Update: Samsung has stated that the March 10 update roll-out announcement was made in error and company will soon reveal the actual date.

  1. Abiram

    ravi prakash is the new newswriter huh?

    Reply
  2. Grv

    does we need to unroot 4 proper upgrade…sgs2-2.3.6 stock

    Reply
    • Abiram

      u cant upgrade without unrootin i think

      Reply
  3. Amjath AK

    if it is tomo in India also that would be awesome cause ill be on leave tomo

    Reply
    • amit

      when it’ll be updated in india

      Reply
  4. Shashank

    ok.. ok.. galaxy s2 is a great phone.. but samsung phones hang often specially dialers. after we install few apps in phone, the phone sometimes starts dialing after 4-8 seconds after pressing dial icon. this problem is there in both s2 and note and was there in orignal galaxy s. i hope the samsung corrects this. after all sense ui is much better than touchwiz. sam’s hardware is better.
    and what do u mean by “Because of ICS OS feature, Adobe flash and Bluetooth 3.0 HS will not be supported in (Bluetooth will still work)”?

    Reply
    • Gaurav Shukla

      @shashank High Speed “HS” part won’t work and it is from Samsung’s official change-log.

      Reply
  5. nathanielFin

    Android 4.0 update now available in Philippines as of March 19, 2012
    using Kies. I have my Samsung Galaxy S2 phone updated to Android 4.0 . Mabuhay…. 🙂

    Reply

