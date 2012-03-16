Google Nexus S and Nexus S 4G said to be getting ICS update "In next few weeks"
The latest buzz on the Internet says the Google Nexus S and Nexus S 4G will be getting an official update to Android 4.0, otherwise known as Ice Cream Sandwich, in the “next few weeks”. That being said, there has been no official word of said update and this information comes to us in the form of a tip shared with Engadget, supposedly from a “trusted source”.
Keep in mind, Engadget’s source could be wrong, but we’re willing to guess that there is at least some legitimacy to this tip, as Engadget has nothing to gain and everything to lose from posting such a story without some solid proof or a trustworthy source. We’re going to go ahead and say its safe to believe this one (for now), until we hear anything that contradicts.
If you own either one of these two devices, it appears your wait for an official taste of Ice Cream Sandwich is drawing to a close. We’ll be sure to keep our eyes and ears peeled for any news of the update being pushed out. Until then, we’ll have to sit tight and wait along with the rest of the world. Stay tuned, my fellow Android addicts!
On a side note, if you really just can’t wait for the real deal, I’d suggest having a look around the XDA Forums, where you’ll find a plethora of information for you phones, as well as a few custom ICS ROMs that will hold you over for a bit.
i hope its 4.0.4 … because i manually installed 4.0.3 and that has quite a few bugs though not major