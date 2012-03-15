HTC Vivid owners getting Ice Cream Sandwich update (may need to use Dialer Trick)
It appears as though folks on AT&T who own an HTC Vivid are starting to receive an update to their devices that looks to be Android 4.0.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich). According to Android Central, AT&T has denied that the update is officially being pushed out, but that does not seem to be the case; that, or there was a slip-up somewhere down the line and someone is going to be in trouble very soon.
At any rate, we’ve got a couple of captured screens that tell a tale contrary to that of AT&T. We’ve also been told that you’re able to force the push by dialing *#*#682#*#*. The update will bring you up to the latest version of Android, along with a bump up to Sense 3.6 as well.
I don’t have a Vivid to confirm this, so if anyone out there does — please let us know if you’re able to get the Ice Cream Sandwich update using the above detailed method. Remember to have a reliable WiFi connection and a battery with at least 50% power before attempting to install the upgrade. If all works well, make sure to let us know how much you’re enjoying your newly updated operating system and the next generation of Android. Ciao!
Dude this page fan base is max India & Asia..so we dont give a damn abt AT&T 😀
Sorry, Rajeev, but you are incorrect. AndroidOS.in focuses on worldwide Android stories, not just India/Asia. At least that is what I was told when I was hired. Thank you for reading though.
Got PWNED by Tony!