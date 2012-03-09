Ice Cream Sandwich-themed MIUI Music Player available for all to install
The MIUI ROM is known throughout the world. It ranks right up there with CyanogenMod as one of the most popular ROM’s to date. Those of you that know what I am talking about would have only changed from it for one simple reason, ICS. For the rest of you, you may have no idea what I am blabbering on about. It would be worth your time to check into it. A good place to start is HERE. If flashing custom ROM’s isn’t built into your DNA, you can at least appreciate a great music player application. Lets face it, the stock one on our devices lacks a certain amount of flair.
With MIUI being a fully open sourced creation, right along with many of its applications, developers are free to play around with them and change them up a bit. In this case, RootzWiki member artvandelay440, has done just that. Taking the music app and customizing the colors to match the icy cool blue of ICS. He took his time tweaking out the theme, changing images around and then took it one step further. He added a very attractive transparency to the available on screen widget. It looks extremely clean.
Unfamiliar with MIUI Music Player? No problem. The player is like any other music player you may already use to enjoy on board music files. With many new visuals and handy operation perks. As you can see from the following screenshots, you have your generic layout to locate your music files. Navigating to each will display your request. While your music is playing, you can see a really nice EQ running at the bottom for a great visual presence. If you tap on that same screen though, it will search for the lyrics to the song you are listening too. With the widget placed neatly on your home screen, you can quickly change tracks and see what is playing. Tapping on the album art opens the app for you so you ca change artist or what have you.
While it may not connect up to your Google Music account and play your files from the cloud, it is still one of the better players available. The best part is that the app is compatible with nearly all Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) and Android 4.0 (ICS) devices. It has been a while, but I think it can be installed on any 2.2 device as well. You can give it a shot, worst case is it doesn’t install.
How do you pick this puppy to give it a spin yourself? Simple. Head over to artvandelay440’s original thread for the download. You will need to download it via a PC to get the file. If you do it on your phone you will be prompted to install the min.us cloud application. Once you have downloaded the apk, transfer it to your phones memory via and convenient manner. Open up your file explorer app and locate the apk and tap on it. Viola, you now have a nifty and cool blue music player. Hope you guys enjoy it as much as I have.
Via RootzWiki
Works with Froyo.
when you write such long descriptive post, you could have a little heading in title of the post (like “[APP]”), which differentiates it from the other posts on news and rumors.