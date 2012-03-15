HomeAndroid TabletsMicromax’s ICS tablet spotted on Homeshop18

Micromax’s ICS tablet spotted on Homeshop18

By March 15, 2012 Android Tablets, India 24 Comments

Remember we reported few days back about a Micromax Android tablet, well now the first product shot and tablet details are out, thanks to an early listing on Homeshop18. Spotted by one of our eagle eyed readers, this Micromax tablet will be called P300.

According to HomeShop18 listing, it will be priced at INR 7,999 and will feature 7 inch capacitive display, 0.3MP camera, Android 4.0.3, 512MB RAM, 4GB Internal memory, microSD card support, and some A10 processor (probably this one – Allwinner A10 – ARM Cortex A8 SoC)

The tablet is currently out of stock, with no expected dates for the availability. We are hoping to see an official in the coming days, which should bring clarity on the exact release of this ICS tablet from Micromax.

Thanks Rudradeep

About Author

Gaurav Shukla

Gaurav Shukla is the editor of The Geek Life. You can connect with him on Twitter @gauravshukla or via email (gaurav @ thegeek.life).

24 Comments

  1. Amjath AK

    Out of stock!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
    • Genghis Khan

      Either they launched maximum a couple to gauge the market reaction (if true, must now probably be celebrating the success somewhere in China) or order all by themselves to boost the numbers or Pandas have started eating tablets (ICS specific) instead of bamboos 🙂

      Reply
      • Himanshu

        ^^^^^^^^^^You. Sir. Win

  2. anamika

    Looks like VeeDee 10 ( http://veedeedirect.com/product/Veedee-D10—7%22-Capacitive-Screen-Tablet-id-57.html ).
    Generic Allwinner A10 tablets

    Reply
    • Ankush

      This is basicallu a tablet of company named FUJITSU (japanese company) and that has been introduced with the collaboration with Micromax.

      Reply
  3. welson

    1gb ram would’ve been great! still it’s interesting!! 😉

    Reply
  4. sushrut

    Really,micromax and all indian mobile componies are fake.They dont make even 5% of the mobile part they sold.They only import all prducts from china and rename and rebrand in India.

    Reply
  5. Sexmen

    Gr8

    Reply
    • raahul

      six days ago

      Reply
  6. ashwin

    Can I use my sim card………

    Reply
  7. aman

    can i use my sim card in this

    Reply
  8. Rakesh G. Bhasney

    Can i use my sim card in this tablet, pls reply me.

    Reply
    • bandhu

      yes you can use 3 sim at a time ……good luck —

      Reply
  9. binod sundi

    ok paisa khamao….

    Reply
  10. binod sundi

    dendrait ka paisa nahi hai kya?

    Reply
  11. Aniket SHIVAM

    Aniket
    iam also wish i am good cricketer i was practise in basti (amar shahid satywan singh sport stadium
    shivam
    iam also wish i was a good d.m. of basti

    Reply
  12. anthonykiran f

    i whould like to by this mobile

    Reply
    • anthonykiran f

      i would like to book this tab booklet mobile from homeshop18

      Reply
    • R Oberoi

      This is NOT a mobile.

      Reply
  13. Brajesh Nayak

    Internet facility is available or NO Please reply me

    Reply
    • Brajesh Nayak , Guderpali

      i wish to buy it

      Reply
  14. nakul

    i want to know that whether we can use it as mobile phone ,yes or no

    Reply
  15. Himanshu

    I wanna buy this tab

    Reply
  16. pradeep

    This is basicallu a tablet of company named FUJITSU (japanese company) and that has been introduced with the collaboration with Micromax

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: