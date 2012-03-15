Micromax’s ICS tablet spotted on Homeshop18
Remember we reported few days back about a Micromax Android tablet, well now the first product shot and tablet details are out, thanks to an early listing on Homeshop18. Spotted by one of our eagle eyed readers, this Micromax tablet will be called P300.
According to HomeShop18 listing, it will be priced at INR 7,999 and will feature 7 inch capacitive display, 0.3MP camera, Android 4.0.3, 512MB RAM, 4GB Internal memory, microSD card support, and some A10 processor (probably this one – Allwinner A10 – ARM Cortex A8 SoC)
The tablet is currently out of stock, with no expected dates for the availability. We are hoping to see an official in the coming days, which should bring clarity on the exact release of this ICS tablet from Micromax.
Thanks Rudradeep
Out of stock!!!!!!!!!
Either they launched maximum a couple to gauge the market reaction (if true, must now probably be celebrating the success somewhere in China) or order all by themselves to boost the numbers or Pandas have started eating tablets (ICS specific) instead of bamboos 🙂
^^^^^^^^^^You. Sir. Win
Looks like VeeDee 10 ( http://veedeedirect.com/product/Veedee-D10—7%22-Capacitive-Screen-Tablet-id-57.html ).
Generic Allwinner A10 tablets
This is basicallu a tablet of company named FUJITSU (japanese company) and that has been introduced with the collaboration with Micromax.
1gb ram would’ve been great! still it’s interesting!! 😉
Really,micromax and all indian mobile componies are fake.They dont make even 5% of the mobile part they sold.They only import all prducts from china and rename and rebrand in India.
Gr8
six days ago
Can I use my sim card………
can i use my sim card in this
Can i use my sim card in this tablet, pls reply me.
yes you can use 3 sim at a time ……good luck —
ok paisa khamao….
dendrait ka paisa nahi hai kya?
Aniket
iam also wish i am good cricketer i was practise in basti (amar shahid satywan singh sport stadium
shivam
iam also wish i was a good d.m. of basti
i whould like to by this mobile
i would like to book this tab booklet mobile from homeshop18
This is NOT a mobile.
Internet facility is available or NO Please reply me
i wish to buy it
i want to know that whether we can use it as mobile phone ,yes or no
I wanna buy this tab
This is basicallu a tablet of company named FUJITSU (japanese company) and that has been introduced with the collaboration with Micromax