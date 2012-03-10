Paper Camera available for $0.25, today only on Google Play
As a part of Google’s “$0.25 Play of the Day” special, Paper Camera is today’s special offering. If you’ve never tried Paper Camera, it’s a pretty cool photo effects app, by JFDP LABS LTD. It lets you apply cartoon and painting effects to your photos in real-time, allowing you to see what your picture will look like before you even snap it. The app features a ton of special effects, like cartoon, sketch, comic book, half tone, noir, neon and many others. It also supports video recording on many high-end devices.
Paper Camera is compatible with most Android 2.3 devices, as well as all devices rocking Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich). The developers are also very quick to respond if you have any issues with the app and will gladly issue a refund in the event that it does not work properly on your device. Feel free to shoot them an email if you have any problems at all.
For a quarter, Paper Camera is definitely worthy of a download in my book. I’ve owned the app for quite some time now, but gladly recommend you give it a try if you haven’t already. It’s a great app for both the occasional shutterbug and for the serious photographer.
Typically priced at $2.99, you’ll save yourself a couple bucks if you hurry over to Google Play and pick it up before tomorrow.
Download Paper Camera
already bought for 0.49$
Available for FREE on getjar
Bought it for $0.25. Works quite well on the Motorola Defy.