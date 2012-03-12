Private beta version of Instagram for Android flashed at SXSW?
Instagram’s Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger were on-hand at SXSW yesterday and teased the crowd with a quick look at the long-awaited Instagram app for Android. The two were very excited with the application, touting it as “one of the most amazing Android apps you’ll ever see,” and even went on to say, “in some ways, it’s better than our iPhone app.” Unfortunately, the app is still in a private beta, but it was reported that the team is anxious to get the app into prime time, so we’ll keep our sights set on “soon” for now.
According to The Verge, the app is incredibly fast, works great on a range of larger screens, and has sharing functionality with Tumblr, Twitter, Facebook, and other social networks. As a huge fan of Google+, I can only hope that it will be included in the “other” networks.
On a side note, Instagram has seen an explosion in popularity, as of late. Back in December 2011, the service reported 15 million users. Three-and-a-half months later, Instagram has nearly doubled, with a registered user total of over 27 million people. I’m sure Apple highlighting it as App of the Year definitely helped pick a few people up, but can you imagine what’s going to happen once the floodgates open for the Android community? From the sound of things, we’re in for a treat.
We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the app becomes available to the masses.
what the hell is instagram?
I feel like that’s a crucial piece of information that’s missing – making this article make no sense.
