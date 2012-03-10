Root access easily achieved for Sony Tablet P
If you own a Sony Tablet P — you know, the interestingly-shaped clamshell device released not long ago, you’ll be excited to learn that an important step in the custom development process for the tablet has been overcome. Thanks to Pocketables forum member RayIczr, we now have a guide that explains just how simple it is to gain full superuser access on the Tablet P.
If you have even minimal knowledge of ADB, the process shouldn’t be too daunting for you. All you’ll need is an ADB installer and a Sony Tablet Root program. For more details, you’ll want to head over to the source link at the bottom of the post. There, you’ll find everything you need to get you going, as well as a community of users to turn to for support, should you run into any troubles.
Remember, in most cases, you’ll void your warranty by rooting your tablet. We cannot be held responsible for any damage you cause to your device, nor can we provide support. We’re just here to spread the news and let you know that there is a method, should you be so inclined as to try it out.
Now that root has been achieved, it’s only a matter of time before we start seeing custom ROMs released for the Sony Tablet P. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any releases worth mentioning and we’ll surely let you know if we hear anything.
Source: Pocketables Via: Engadget
Gourav sir pls chck that sonymobiles india website showing xperia s as a new phone(available phone) and xpria p and xperia u as coming soon…is xperia s launched by sony india??