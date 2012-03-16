Upgraded Aakash Tablet coming to India in April, same low Price
A new and improved version of the Aakash Tablet is set for an April launch in India with the same affordable price as it’s predecessor, the original Aakash. The new version will come with a 700 MHz Cortex A8 processor, 3200mAH battery with three-hour usage time and a capacitative touch screen have been necessitated to overcome the initial difficulties observed in the devices.
Initially, the original Aakash Tablet was released with the intention of putting technology in the hands of students of higher technical education institutions, so as to further ascertain technical feedback on its operation and usability. The second offering looks to keep the device just as affordable, with a price tag of just over Rs. 2,000.
Datawind, the tablet’s original manufacturer, was unable to keep up with the insane demand for the device; therefore, a Principal Investigator based at IIT-Bombay, in collaboration with C-DAC, ITI Rajasthan and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, was trying to enhance the manufacturing capacity to ensure that the device would be readily available to all students within the next 5 to 6 years.
In these financially stressed times across the globe, it’s nice to see someone working towards spreading the wonderful Android operating system to as many people as possible. We’re not completely sold on the new device’s specs, but hey — for that price, you really can’t complain, right?
Via: The Hindu
Wow,capacitive touchscreen!
GREAT NEWS……BUILDING HOPES FOR ENRICHING OUR EDUCATION SYSYTEM…
i want ot buy aka-sh tablet 2 which is prepared for students through indian govt.
so please inform me how to buy it.
i want ot buy aka-sh tablet 2 which is prepared for students through indian govt.
so please inform me how to buy it.
wow its amazing opportunity for students i too want to buy a aakash tablet phone. so please give me details how to buy it.