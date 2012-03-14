Video Review: TSF Shell Launcher – Is it worth the Hype?
I’ve been getting a lot of requests lately for a video review of TSF Shell Launcher — the insanely overpriced $16.80 homescreen replacement application, launched recently by TSFUI. Many people just aren’t comfortable spending that much on an application without seeing it in action first. So, I decided to put Screencast Video Recorder to work and throw together a quick YouTube video on my personal account to give you a look at the launcher in action.
For those unfamiliar, here are the Google Play details regarding the app:
TSF Shell 3D is an interface with brand new operating system. Enables you to freely personalize various widgets to a full range. Let’s say goodbye to the traditional operation system.
While the launcher definitely looks great, it takes a bit of getting used to. Since shooting the video, I’ve reverted back to ADW, but I wouldn’t rule this out as a complete waste of money. Have a look at my video below:
If you’d like to download TSF Shell Launcher, hit up the link below. Be sure to let us know if you think this app lives up to the hype, of if it’s just another overpriced app with lackluster features.
but where is the Video !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! . did not seen any video anywhere in this page !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I have added a link in the original post. I will have Guarav go over the proper method of embedding YouTube videos into this site’s setup ASAP. My apologies!
i am pretty happy with a simple home screen thrown with lots of usability
here is my home screen. ..
http://i.minus.com/ijttd86MwyrYH.png
My apologies on the video not being included. WordPress isn’t wanting to play nicely at the moment. It keeps deleting the video from the post. Will have it up ASAP.
@ TONY SIMONS I think you are new writer here…….SO a warm welcome to Androidos.in
i can spend maximum 2$ or 100rs for this homescreen