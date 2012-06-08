Micromax A52 debuts with 1GHz processor, priced at INR 5,990
Days after the release of A45 Punk Android smartphone, Micromax has quietly listed another Android phone A52 on its official website. Part of company’s Superfone series, it sports a 1GHz processor and Android 2.3.6.
A52 is also the third Android phone from the company to come preloaded with AISHA voice assistant. It is set to go on sale soon in the country, and several online retailers have already started taking pre-orders for the phone. It has been priced at INR 5,990, which seems like a quite decent price for a phone with specs like these.
It also comes with a 3.2 inch display, dual-SIM card support, 256 MB RAM,2MP camera, and 1280mAH battery.
Micromax A52 full specifications
- Dimensions: 112mm x 61mm x 13.2mm; Weight: 112 grams
- 3.2-inch TFT screen with 240x320p resolution and multitouch support
- 1GHz MediaTek MT6575 processor with PowerVR SGX531 GPU
- 160MB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- Android 2.3 Gingerbread operating system
- 2MP rear camera, no front shooter
- 3G, dual-SIM support, Wifi b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.0, GPS
- 1280 mAh removable battery
I am having A50, which is good. So this will be superb for this price.
micromax looks in real hurry to take chunk of Indian smartphone market
:facepalm: we don’t need a 1Ghz ARM v6 processor with 256MB ram and Android 2.3. we need a 600MHz Cortex A5, 512Mb ram and Android 4.0. Android JB will be out in a few months time and we still have all desi mobiles running 2.3 when tablets are already shipping with 4.0
Dear kaushik u r right but most apps may not work properly in android 4.0 as compare to 2.3
MOST OF THE APPLICATIONS OF GOOGLE PLAY MARKET MAY NOT RUN SMOOTHLY IN ANDROID 4.0 AS IT RUNS ON ANDROID 2.3 AND AT THIS PRICE 256 MB RAM,512 MB ROM AND 1 GHZ PROCESSOR IS QUITE GOOD….MOST OF THE GAMES RUN SMOOTHLY IN THIS PHONE AS THE GRAPHICS QUALITY IS VERY GOOD DUE TO 1GHZ PROCESSOR AND THE MULTITASKING IS ALSO GOOD….BUT THE SOUND IS NOT SO GOOD…..U CAN GO 4 IT….NICE PHONE….
Entry leval small price Phone with 3G and Android 2.3.6..
hi,
i want to know about full specification details of micromax andriod 52 and tell me the defects of a52 is it possible to download HD video and mp4
Great balance between price and feature
but the camera and RAM disappoints us
how much ram in this mobile.
micromax max a52 is a solid mobile with powerful 1ghz processor and 256 mb ram and 512 mb rom and 3.2 inch display . this mobile looks like a htc explorer black is best colour in this model. finally this mobile is worthy and it supports 3g. I bought white colour because the reason of out of stock.
Brand New Micromax Mobile A52, white color (Purchased from Univercell one week back) on sale. I am not comfortable with touch pad as I use to use the key pad earlier. Please Contact Mr. Prashant on 9945151767. Price : 4500/- . Market Price is 5500 now. Actually speaking its a fantastic phone on Android.
hey how does white colour look on micromax a52????
HI frnd .. i am intrested in a52 and i am planning to buy that .. plz contact me if u want sell that .. num is 9665862383
hey i want to know how micromax a52 look in white colour ????
I have one and trust me it looks really classy!
white color is best
specs say that this phone has 256mb ram but phone provides only around 155mb ram. what is this??
thats because out of 256mb ram.. Android os always be using around 100mb ram…so u will get only remaining 155mb ram for other application..
guys i have bought a new a52… its good fne.. bt high resolution games lik nfs shift, asphalt does nt support…. pls suggest me is der any chance i can play dese games after download….
@Anirban: It has 256 MB RAM. But the user can use only 155 MB RAM. This is because the OS itself requires 100 MB to operate. You can try to free up some RAM by rooting your phone and disable some features.
@akshay Will rooting cancel my warranty period…???
hi friends!!
I am having mmx a52 and it has s problem since I bought it and that is many2 appa run by itself dough I never open these apps. I really want to know how to stop them please help me. and even my fone shows only 223MB total ram. I checkd out it fron various system info apps so what is this. device must has 256 mb ram when it has. instead galaxy y shows what it has.
any info. on rooting this phone would be great guys……still waiting to root this phone
Hi friends,why some of the online purchase sites don’t have Micromax A52 Black???Is that flop model??i want to buy,can anyone please reply??
for sound u have to download player pro ……its really ossum ….it has a fantastic qualizer .
Pls tell me Does it support 3G data downloading. I want to buy a phone for internet browsing, dual sim.