Flipkart puts up Sony Xperia go on pre-order for INR 18,999
The recently announced Sony Xperia go Android smartphone is now available on pre-order on popular online retailer Flipkart. The website has listed the smartphone at a price tag of INR 18,999 with expected shipping date of July third week.
Xperia go features Android 2.3 (upgradable to ICS), 1GHz dual core processor, 5MP camera, 3.5-inch display and 512MB of RAM. It is more like a younger cousin of Xperia sola, which comes with a similar form factor and a bigger 3.7-nch display.
The smartphone also comes with 8GB of internal storage, FM Radio and Wi-Fi connectivity. Apart from the outdated OS on-board, it is pretty decent phone on-paper.
With Xperia go on pre-order, we can also expect the acro S to land soon in the country, as both the smartphones were announced at the same time.
Sony is struggling big time in the Indian market and it needs a huge marketing push with some decently priced devices to help it gain some market share.
Key features for Xperia go
- 3.5” Reality Display powered by Mobile BRAVIA Engine gives razor sharp clarity
- 5MP fast capture camera goes from sleep to snap in just over a second
- Scratch resistant mineral glass display with wet finger tracking
- Highest level of dust and water resistance in a smartphone – IP67 Rating
- 1Ghz dual core processor gives consumers super fast performance
- Launching on Android 2.3 (Gingerbread), upgradeable to Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
- Available in black, white and yellow colours
xperia go is a very good phone but I am eagerly waiting for xperia acro s – its xperia s + water and dust resistant + scratch proof display
I still think 19k is a bit too high given 512 MB RAM and no ICS (at least don’t know when ICS will come out). HTC one V may beat this one.
512mb ram..
disappointment for heavy gamers..
My frnd having Xperia Sola n its havin problem like black screen while playing GTA 3…
Its just because of low ram..
If the launch the same with 1GB of ram then i’ll definitely go for it..
The best water resistant android smartphone ever!
@Kaushik:
dont compare it with with HTC One V..
One V is a single core device with 512mb ram..While This one is powered by Novathor Dual Core processor..
Its way better than One v for sure.
Even Xperia U is a better option than One V if u consider Performence..:)
Rugged option for Xperia U
17990 on adexmart